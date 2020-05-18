Lockdown 4.0: Delhi to issue own set of guidelines; here's what may open

Delhi might see some relaxations in restriction during the fourth stage of lockdown, starting from Monday, May 18. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday hinted about ease in lockdown curbs by tweeting, "We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent".

CM Kejriwal also added, "Delhi government will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow". The chief minister will be announcing new sets of rules for the national capital for the lockdown 4.0 today.

Kejriwal spoke about the Centre's extension of lockdown till May 31 and said that the guidelines were largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh series of guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

As per the MHA order, the delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective states/union territories in lockdown 4.0.

The Delhi government had earlier demanded that the entire city may not be declared as red zone and instead COVID-19 cases be categorised by municipal wards and not by districts. All 11 districts of the city are currently red zones.

However, as per the new MHA guidelines for lockdown 4.0, Delhi people would now be able to avail the following services:

1. Inter and intra-state movement of public vehicles with conditions.

2. Reopening of all shops except those in malls and containment zones.

3. E-commerce firms would now be able to deliver both essential and non-essential items across Delhi.

4. Salons and barber shops would be opened in Delhi from today.

5. Sports complexes and stadiums will now be opened but there will be a ban on the entry of spectators.

6. Restaurants shall be allowed to operate their kitchen for home delivery of food items.

The MHA said metro rail services, schools, colleges would remain closed till May end. Hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms would also remain shut even as all social, political, religious functions, and places of worship would remain closed till May 31.

Night curfew would be in place from 7 pm to 7 am and local authorities would ensure strict compliance with it, the order said. The government directed people above the age of 65 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home as they are more vulnerable to the deadly virus.

