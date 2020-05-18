Lockdown 4.0 Live Updates: Biggest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases, 157 deaths in 24 hours; tally 96,169

Coronavirus lockdown 4.0 in India latest updates: India on Monday saw highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, while reported 157 deaths. The total number of positive cases in India is now at 96,169, including 56,316 active cases, 36,824 cured/discharged/migrated cases, death toll stands at 3,029, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The government has extended lockdown by over two more weeks till May 31, while allowing shops and markets to reopen, excluding in containment zones. Delivery of non-essential services has also been permitted, except in containment zones. Inter-state and intra-state bus or train transport also allowed but with the consent of the respective states. Some businesses like restaurants, cinema halls, gyms and bars remain closed. Schools, colleges and universities will also be closed. Places of worship will also not be allowed to open.

9.24 AM: Delhi to issue new guidelines

Delhi might see some relaxations in restriction during the fourth stage of lockdown, starting from Monday, May 18. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday hinted about ease in lockdown curbs by tweeting, "We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent".

9.09 AM: No metro services in Delhi

Delhi metro rail services will remain closed till the end of the month as the government extended the coronavirus lockdown until May 31.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has placed metro services in the list of prohibited activities till May 31. After the order was released by the government late Sunday evening, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also informed that it will keep its services closed for commuters till the given date. "In light of the extension of lockdown issued by the government, metro services will remain closed for commuters till 31st May. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available," DMRC tweeted.

9.08 AM: Some activities allowed in red zones

India completed its third phase of lockdown on May 17. Just ahead of lockdown 4.0, the union home ministry issued new guidelines for restrictions. Here's how rules will be different for red zones in lockdown 4.0.

9.04 AM: No flights, no schools, no malls, no metro

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till 31st May.

9.01 AM: Jail up to 2 years if you don't follow lockdown 4.0 rules

The two-year jail will apply to those who are found guilty of making a false claim to avail government's coronavirus relief benefits.

8.58 AM: DGCA extends ban on flights till May 31

In wake of the extended lockdown in India, all domestic and international flights have been suspended till May 31 midnight, according to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday. However, restrictions will not apply to domestic and international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

8.52 AM: Despite govt orders, Amritsar temple allows entry in temple

People arrive at Mata Bhadrakali Mandir, Amritsar, for 'darshan' of their deity, to mark beginning of a fair. Priest says "Had urged them to stay at home but they requested for 'darshan'. We're ensuring social distancing,2 devotees coming at a time&going back soon". -ANI

Punjab: People arrive at Mata Bhadrakali Mandir, Amritsar for 'darshan' of their deity, to mark beginning of a fair. Priest (pic 4) says "Had urged them to stay at home but they requested for 'darshan'. We're ensuring social distancing,2 devotees coming at a time&going back soon" pic.twitter.com/NxwVe7o36c â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

8.44 AM: Police surveillance tightened in Uttarakhand

State govt has tightened the police surveillance at all inter-state border check posts as a precautionary measure against coronalockdown. Visuals from Aasarodi inter-state border check post.

Uttarakhand: State govt has tightened the Police surveillance at all inter-state border check posts as a precautionary measure against #CoronaLockdown. Visuals from Aasarodi inter-state border check post. pic.twitter.com/XirFhgpELr â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

8.40 AM: Heavy traffic on Delhi-Gurugram boarder

Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid coronalockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31.

Delhi: Heavy vehicular movement at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border amid #CoronaLockdown. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31st. pic.twitter.com/6Ao6hvtbX4 â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

8.33 AM: A view of wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur

Delhi:People arrive at wholesale fruit&vegetable market in Ghazipur,to make purchases amid the lockdown. The market reopened on May 16 after being shut for 2 days to undertake sanitization work in the area after secretary & deputy secretary of the market tested COVID-19 positive. pic.twitter.com/0iuQEUwfQD â ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

8.30 AM: Special train reaches Delhi from Jammu

A special train carrying passengers from Jammu Tawi Railway Station (Jammu and Kashmir) arrives at New Delhi Railway Station. One of the passengers, Hina Jain says, "The journey was comfortable, there was no problem. All arrangements were good". - ANI