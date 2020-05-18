Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What activities will be allowed in red zones from today?

India entered its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday. The country has already been under lockdown for 54 days so far. The first phase of lockdown was announced on March 25 for 21 days. India completed its third phase of lockdown on May 17. Just ahead of lockdown 4.0, the union home ministry issued new guidelines for restrictions.

This time, red zones or areas with high density of coronavirus cases, have also been given several relaxations. Here's how rules will be different for red zones in lockdown 4.0:

1.In red zones, e-commerce companies have been allowed to deliver essential and non-essential items across India.

2. Salons, barber shops would also be allowed to open in red zones. In the third phase of the lockdown, barber shops and salons were allowed to open in green and orange zones.

3. Interstate movement of passenger vehicles and buses have been allowed but only with mutual consent of states and union territories.

4. Not just standalone shops, market places have been allowed to open. However, malls and cinemas will remain closed.

5. Movement of all types of goods cargo including empty cargo vehicles has been allowed.

6. Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab aggregators like Ola, Uber have been allowed in red zones.

7. Restrictions limiting staff strength in offices to 33% has been lifted.

8. Restaurants are now permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food in red zones.

9. Sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to open, but no spectators would be allowed.

10. Aarogya Setu application is no longer mandatory for employees who attend office.

Activities that were already allowed in red zones:

1. Movement of individuals and vehicles only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 2 persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

2. Activity in industrial establishments in urban areas.

3. Operation of manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; manufacturing of IT hardware; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing.

3. Construction activities where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside.

4. All industrial and construction activity in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units, and brick-kilns

5. Opening of all shops except in shopping malls in rural areas, without distinction of nature of goods,

6. All agricultural activities

7. All health services (including AYUSH), including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances

8. Banks, non-banking finance companies, insurance, and capital market activities and credit co-op societies

9. Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows

10. Courier and postal services

11. E-commerce activities for essential goods only

12. Operation of private offices up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement

11. All standalone (single) shops in residential complexes (selling essential and non-essential items) in urban areas

