India-China border dispute: Key developments that led to killings of soldiers

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed on Monday night following a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops in Ladakh region.

The scuffle took place in Galwan valley. Senior military officials from both sides are holding meetings to defuse tensions between the two countries.

Tension has been high in the area over the past few weeks.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs to take stock of the on-ground situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

Here are key developments related to India and China border dispute:

Since the standoff that began between India and China in the first week of May (last month), followed by a violent clash in Pangong Tso lake, both the countries have been looking to find a solution to the ongoing dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another route connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

During their military-level talks on June 6, India and China agreed to follow the broad decisions taken by their leaders in the Wuhan summit in 2018 to ensure peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On June 6, Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, and Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin held an extensive meeting.

India had expressed concern over continued Chinese military deployment in rear positions near Ladakh despite its disengagement at three locations in the union territory (UT) by 2-2.5 kilometres. The areas were--Galwan Valley area (Patrolling Point 14), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 17) in Eastern Ladakh area.

India and China are conducting confidence-building measures before beginning Major General-level talks that started on June 10.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

This is for the first time since 1962 that there has been tension in the Galwan area in Eastern Ladakh. And that too when the LAC is clearly defined and acknowledged by both sides.

In 1962, China launched an attack on India across its Eastern and Northern borders. Amongst several factors, one of the main reasons that triggered the war between the two sides was the construction of a road between Xinjiang and Tibet.

This highway today is known as G219 with around 179 km of this road passing through Aksai Chin, which is an Indian territory.