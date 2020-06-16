India-China standoff live updates: 5 died on Chinese side, 11 injured, reports say

One Indian Army officer and two jawans have died after clashes took place between India and China at the Galwan Valley region in Ladakh. The Indian Army confirmed the developments and issued a statement soon in the matter. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," stated the official statement by the Indian Army. China has also reported casualties after the clash.

The incident took place on Monday night. This is the first instance of casualty between the two sides since 1975. The Indian Army will hold a press conference at 2 pm.

Also read: India-China tensions: One officer, 2 jawans die after clash with Chinese troops

Also read: Indian soldiers killed on China border first time since 1975

Follow the live updates on India-China standoff here on BusinessToday.In:

3:05 pm: Global Times chief says don't want clash but don't fear it

Global Times Hu Xijin said that China does not want any clash with India but also does not fear it. "I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak," Xijin added.

Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, donât be arrogant and misread Chinaâs restraint as being weak. China doesnât want to have a clash with India, but we donât fear it. â Hu Xijin è¡é¡è¿ (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

3:00 pm: Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi on the India-China standoff. He also informed PM Modi of the measures that have been initiated after the clash.

2:57 pm: Brahmos had received clearance ahead of clash

The air-launched Brahmos had received combat clearance before the India-China troops clashed on Tuesday. Brahmos Corp told India Today, "The 'fleet release clearance' certification has paved the way for the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadrons to use the missile during combat missions." The Brahmos is a supersonic land attack cruise missile capable of ranges in excess of 300 km.

2:50 pm: Defence Minister to virtually meet PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a video conference with PM Modi ahead of his virtual meeting with the CMs of states and UTs. They are likely to discuss the border situation.

2:45 pm: Indian Army amends official statement to include casualties on both sides

A little after the official statement was issued, Indian Army amended the statement to include "casualties on both sides". Earlier the statement had only talked about the casualties on the Indian side.

16 minutes after its first statement, Indian Army issues an amended version adding 3 words: âon both sidesâ.ðð½ pic.twitter.com/PUGj4CPcsP â Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 16, 2020

2:40 pm: Anand Mahindra says time to stand by martyred soldiers

Anand Mahindra has said that eventually people will come to know the truth behind the clash but now is the time to stand in support of the martyred soldiers.

We will eventually learn about the details of what happened in Ladakh. That is our right. But right now, we must grieve with & stand by the families of our martyred soldiers. And stand solidly in support of our armed forces. â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2020

2:30 pm: Indian Army chief's visit to Pathankot cancelled

Army Chief General MM Naravane's scheduled visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled in the wake of the India-China clashes. Several casualties have been reported from both the sides.

2:24 pm: Congress MP says need befitting retaliation

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said that india needs to ensure "befitting retaliation". He said Indian Army officials fell victim to unscrupulous Chinese aggression.

Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation!



I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland â Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 16, 2020

2:20 pm: Chinese media on India-China clash

The Chinese media quoted the Foreign Minister and said that both the sides have agreed to resolve the matter through dialogues.

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas: Chinese FM https://t.co/2cuo0TEpzd â Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 16, 2020

2:10 pm: The clashes said to have been hand-to-hand combat

According to reports the clashes were hand-to-hand combat. No bullets were fired. Five of Chinese sides are said to have died.

No bullets were fired. It is hand-to-hand combat... https://t.co/QEZCM49BUH â Wang Wenwen (@WenwenWang1127) June 16, 2020

2:05 pm: 5 PLA soldiers were killed

According to reports five People's Liberation Army soldiers were killed while 11 were injured during the clash. Face-off is said to have been hand-to-hand combat.

Reports say 5 PLA soldiers were killed and 11 were injured at LAC China-India border yesterday. â Wang Wenwen (@WenwenWang1127) June 16, 2020

1:58 pm: Omar Abdullah calls China shameless

Omar Abdullah called China shameless for blaming India for the attacks. "Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey," he said.

Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey. #Shamelesshttps://t.co/lDDf3bUE2N â Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 16, 2020

1:54 pm: AAP says sacrifice must not go in vain

AAP said that the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers must not go in vain. "We are grieved to hear about the attack on our soldiers at Ladakh border," it said.

We are grieved to hear about the attack on our soldiers at Ladakh border. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of martyred soldiers. Their sacrifice for the nation must not go in vain. #Ladakh â AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2020

1:53 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister's statement on India-China face-off

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation. China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas: Chinese FM

1:50 pm: Congress reacts to India-China clash

Randeep Surjewala calls the clash shocking and unbelievable. Violent clashes between India and China led to the death of two jawans and an officer from Indian side.

Shocking,

Unbelievable

&

Unacceptable!



Will the Raksha Mantri confirm? https://t.co/kAtNuHxZVV â Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 16, 2020

1:40 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister blames India

Chinese FM said that Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes.

1:35 pm: 3-4 casualties on Chinese side

There have been 3-4 casualties on the Chinese side. Chinese asked for meeting this morning to diffuse things. Talks have been on since 7.30 am this morning.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

1:30 pm: India-China clash update

No firing took place during the clash