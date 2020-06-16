Business Today
Loading...

India-China standoff live updates: 5 died on Chinese side, 11 injured, reports say

India China Border news live updates: An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh; check realtime latest updates on India-China border face-off, tensions

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: June 16, 2020  | 15:07 IST
India-China standoff live updates: 5 died on Chinese side, 11 injured, reports say
India-China face-off in Ladakh

One Indian Army officer and two jawans have died after clashes took place between India and China at the Galwan Valley region in Ladakh. The Indian Army confirmed the developments and issued a statement soon in the matter. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," stated the official statement by the Indian Army. China has also reported casualties after the clash.

The incident took place on Monday night. This is the first instance of casualty between the two sides since 1975. The Indian Army will hold a press conference at 2 pm.

Also read: India-China tensions: One officer, 2 jawans die after clash with Chinese troops

Also read: Indian soldiers killed on China border first time since 1975

Follow the live updates on India-China standoff here on BusinessToday.In:

3:05 pm: Global Times chief says don't want clash but don't fear it

Global Times Hu Xijin said that China does not want any clash with India but also does not fear it. "I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak," Xijin added.

3:00 pm: Rajnath Singh briefs PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed PM Modi on the India-China standoff. He also informed PM Modi of the measures that have been initiated after the clash.

2:57 pm: Brahmos had received clearance ahead of clash

The air-launched Brahmos had received combat clearance before the India-China troops clashed on Tuesday. Brahmos Corp told India Today, "The 'fleet release clearance' certification has paved the way for the pilots of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadrons to use the missile during combat missions." The Brahmos is a supersonic land attack cruise missile capable of ranges in excess of 300 km.

2:50 pm: Defence Minister to virtually meet PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold a video conference with PM Modi ahead of his virtual meeting with the CMs of states and UTs. They are likely to discuss the border situation.

2:45 pm: Indian Army amends official statement to include casualties on both sides

A little after the official statement was issued, Indian Army amended the statement to include "casualties on both sides". Earlier the statement had only talked about the casualties on the Indian side.

2:40 pm: Anand Mahindra says time to stand by martyred soldiers

Anand Mahindra has said that eventually people will come to know the truth behind the clash but now is the time to stand in support of the martyred soldiers.

2:30 pm: Indian Army chief's visit to Pathankot cancelled

Army Chief General MM Naravane's scheduled visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled in the wake of the India-China clashes. Several casualties have been reported from both the sides.

2:24 pm: Congress MP says need befitting retaliation

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said that india needs to ensure "befitting retaliation". He said Indian Army officials fell victim to unscrupulous Chinese aggression.

2:20 pm: Chinese media on India-China clash

The Chinese media quoted the Foreign Minister and said that both the sides have agreed to resolve the matter through dialogues.

2:10 pm: The clashes said to have been hand-to-hand combat

According to reports the clashes were hand-to-hand combat. No bullets were fired. Five of Chinese sides are said to have died.

2:05 pm: 5 PLA soldiers were killed

According to reports five People's Liberation Army soldiers were killed while 11 were injured during the clash. Face-off is said to have been hand-to-hand combat.

1:58 pm: Omar Abdullah calls China shameless

Omar Abdullah called China shameless for blaming India for the attacks. "Ulta chor kotwal ko dantey," he said.

1:54 pm: AAP says sacrifice must not go in vain

AAP said that the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers must not go in vain. "We are grieved to hear about the attack on our soldiers at Ladakh border," it said.

1:53 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister's statement on India-China face-off

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation. China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas: Chinese FM

1:50 pm: Congress reacts to India-China clash

Randeep Surjewala calls the clash shocking and unbelievable. Violent clashes between India and China led to the death of two jawans and an officer from Indian side.

1:40 pm: Chinese Foreign Minister blames India

Chinese FM said that Indian troops seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying out provocative attacks on Chinese soldiers, resulting in serious physical clashes.

1:35 pm: 3-4 casualties on Chinese side

There have been 3-4 casualties on the Chinese side. Chinese asked for meeting this morning to diffuse things. Talks have been on since 7.30 am this morning.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

1:30 pm: India-China clash update

No firing took place during the clash

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: two soldiers injured | india china news | india china war | india china border | india china ladakh | galwan valley news | breaking news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close