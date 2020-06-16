India-China tensions: One officer, 2 jawans die after clash with Chinese troops

One Indian Army officer and three jawans lost their lives at Galwan region in Ladakh after clashes broke out between the Indian side and the Chinese. The incident took place on Monday night. This is the first instance of casualty between the two sides since 1975. The Indian Army will hold a press conference at 2pm today.

The Indian Army confirmed the developments and issued a statement soon in the matter. "During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place yesterday night with casualties. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation," stated the official statement by the Indian Army.

Tensions have been escalating between India and China, following which the two sides resorted to talks. The talks are being held at the levels of Brigade Commander and Battalion Commander level in Eastern Ladakh in Galwan Valley and Hot Springs area.

While talks were under way, there has not been much movement in the stand-off locations. The Chinese Army had earlier pulled back its troops from the Galwan Valley. PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh by 2-2.5 km. The Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas.

Satellite images on social media show that there is some troop built-up on both the sides of the LAC by both the countries.

