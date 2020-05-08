Breaking News Live: 15 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maha; 'extremely anguished', says PM Modi

9.06 AM: PM Modi on Aurangabad incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he's extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. "Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," tweeted the PM.

#UPDATE 14 people have died in the accident and 5 injured. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra



8.15 AM: Jio Platforms scores hat-trick

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms has announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Vista's investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in

Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook. In total, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.