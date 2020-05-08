Business Today
Breaking News Live: 15 migrant workers run over by goods train in Maha; 'extremely anguished', says PM Modi

Workers were returning to Chhattisgarh amid countrywide lockdown in wake of novel coronavirus outbreak; BusinessToday.In blog brings to you latest and breaking business news from across India; find out all latest news updates from business, economy, politics and coronavirus outbreak from the country

New Delhi     Last Updated: May 8, 2020  | 10:02 IST
Breaking News Live May 8:

9.06 AM: PM Modi on Aurangabad incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he's extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. "Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided," tweeted the PM.

8.15 AM: Jio Platforms scores hat-trick

Reliance Industries Limited and Jio Platforms has announced that Vista Equity Partners will invest Rs 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms. This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Vista's investment will translate into a 2.32% equity stake in

Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, making Vista the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook. In total, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

