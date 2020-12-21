PM Modi proposes library for Buddhist scriptures to 'guide modern world'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to create a library for traditional Buddhist literature and scriptures in his sixth Indo-Japan Samwad conference via virtual conferencing. He said India would be happy to create this facility in the country and would allocate appropriate resources towards it.

This library will collect digital copies of Buddhist literature from across different parts of the world. The library will further translate these works and make them available for all scholars and monks of Buddhism.

PM added library's research mandate will also include examining how Buddha's message can guide the modern world in facing contemporary challenges, underlining the role of Buddha's teachings in turning the discourse from enmity to empowerment.

He appreciated the forum for propagating Lord Buddha's message among the youth. He added, "In this journey, Samwad has remained true to its fundamental objectives which include: to encourage dialogue and debate; to highlight our shared values; to carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges."

Apart from proposing a library, the Prime Minister said in the past, humanity has often taken the confrontational path instead of a collaborative one and said, "We had dialogues but they were aimed at pulling others down. Now, let us rise together."

The Prime Minister further said that discussions related to global growth cannot happen only between a few countries and "the table must be bigger. The agenda must be broader. Growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach. And be in harmony with our surroundings."

He also called for making humanism the fulcrum of policies and said, "We must make harmonious coexistence with nature as the central pillar of our existence."

The first conference- Samwad 1 was held in Bodh Gaya in 2015. Leading scholars, academicians, political personalities and religious leaders deliberated on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness during Samwad 1.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal with inputs from agencies

