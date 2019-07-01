Indian Railways implements new timetable: Check new timings, trains, routes and more

The Indian Railways will implement its new timetable from today (July 1). Northern Railway (NR) has reorganised the timings of around 267 trains and the new timetable is all set to take effect from today, it said on Sunday. The NR has begun two new Tejas Express Trains on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi and New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi routes.

The journey of four trains has also been extended. The said trains are- Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express up to Kota Junction, the Aligarh-Moradabad passenger up to Gajraula, the Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU up to Daulatpur Chowk and the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express up to Lohian Khas.

NR has also jacked up the frequency of the Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Humsafar Express from tri-weekly to four days a week and has brought down the frequency of the New Delhi-Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from five days to two days a week.

The zone has also changed the departure timings of 148 trains. While the departure timings of 93 trains have been pre-poned, those of 55 trains have been postponed.

The arrival timings of 118 trains have been changed -- while for 57 trains, the timings have been pre-poned, those of 61 trains have been postponed.

