IAF Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: Pak Air Force's F-16 fighter jet shot down; pilot ejected, condition unknown

Surgical Strike 2.0: A day after the Indian Air Force (IAF) dropped over 1,000 kg bombs on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camps in Balakot region, the Pak Army, while warning India of retaliation, made several ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night. Reports suggest in response to heavy shelling from the Pakistani troops, the Indian security forces destroyed at least five Pakistani posts along the border. In wake of a tense situation after the Indian air strikes at the JeM facility that killed over 350 terrorists, the Army, Navy, and Air Force have been on high alert. This facility at Balakot, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province in Paksitan, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM, who is responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks in India, including the recent Pulwama attack. India maintained the IAF carried out non-military pre-emptive action to specifically target the JeM camps, but Pakistan warned it would "surprise" India with its response. Anticipating retaliation from the Pak Army, all border areas in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have also been put on high alert.

Catch all the latest updates on the Surgical Strikes 2.0 on BusinessToday.In live blog.

1.12pm: Exercise restraint, China tells India, Pak: China's Foreign Ministry has it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint. Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing. Pakistan shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Pakistan armed forces said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint, reported Reuters.

1.05pm: 'India-Pak tension will hurt Afghan peace process': The Taliban has said ongoing clashes between India and Pakistan will affect the Afghan peace process and wanted India to prevent the further escalation of violence with its neighbour. The hardline insurgent group issued the statement at the same time its leaders are holding peace talks with officials from the United States in Qatar to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan. "The continuation of such conflict will affect the Afghanistan peace process," Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement, reported Reuters.

12.56pm: The Indian Air Force is also likely to issue a detailed statement soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the escalating situation along the border with Pakistan.

12.54pm: Pak peddles fake news: The Pakistan government has put out a fake video claiming its security forces shot down an Indian fighter jet. DG lSPR Major General Asif Ghafoor will shortly address a press conference in Rawalpindi.

12.48pm: International flights that transit between Indian and Pakistani airspace now being affected, reports ANI. Some flights returning to origin, while others appear to be seeking alternate routing.

Punjab: Passengers stranded as flight operations at Amritsar airport have been suspended. pic.twitter.com/fQEtEEqZZh - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

12.39pm: Pakistan has immediately stops its domestic and international flight operations from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Islamabad airports, reports ANI. Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations will soon brief the media on the prevailing situation.

12.36pm: Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's MoFA spokesperson, says "we are fully prepared". "PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence."

#Pakistanstrikesback#PAF undertook strikes across LoC from Pakistani airspace. Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm#PakistanZindabad - Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) February 27, 2019

12.29pm: 5 airports closed for civilian flights: Srinagar,Jammu and Leh airports were among five airports closed on Wednesday for civilian air traffic shortly after an IAF jet crashed in Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The move to close the five airports comes amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan after IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan. Airports at Chandigarh and Amritsar were among those closed, according to airline officials. In Srinagar, an official of the Airports Authority of India told PTI, "The civilian air traffic has been suspended temporarily in view of the emergency". Flight operations have been suspended at Amritsar airport, reported ANI.

12.26pm: SSP Budgam on the aircraft crash in J&K's Budgam: "Technical team is here, they'll ascertain facts. We have found 2 bodies so far and have evacuated them. Search is going on here."

SSP Budgam on military aircraft crash in J&Ks Budgam: Some aircraft has fallen. As of now we aren't in a position to ascertain anything. Technical team is here, they'll ascertain facts. We have found 2 bodies so far and have evacuated them. Search is going on here. pic.twitter.com/9YgEIwxFRw - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

12.19pm: Vistara on the cancellation of flights: "Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold. Customers are requested to check flight status before commencing their journey to the airport."

12.06pm:Pakistan Air Force's F-16 that violated Indian air space shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3KM within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reported ANI. "Parachute seen as Pakistan Air Force's F-16 was going down, condition of the pilot is unknown," reported ANI.

Pakistan Air Force's F-16 that violated Indian air space shot down in Indian retaliatory fire 3KM within Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector. pic.twitter.com/8emKMVpWKi - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

11.55am: Pak says it shot down 2 Indian aircraft: "In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," claims Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson, Pakistan Armed Forces.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

11.42am: Civilian air traffic suspended from Srinagar airport: Reports suggest the government has shut down commercial flights from all airports including Chandigarh, Leh and Kashmir. Several IndiGo and SpiceJet flights cancelled to these areas.

11.35am: News agency PTI says Pakistani forces dropped bombs after violating the Indian airspace in Rajauri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian air defence system has been put on the highest alert.

11.27am: The visuals from the crash site of a military aircraft in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam area; two pilots are feared dead in the crash. "Two bodies have been found at the crash site."

#Visuals from the crash site of a military aircraft in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam. pic.twitter.com/9mc3BZTgCQ - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

11.19am: Pakistan fighter jets violate the Indian airspace: Reports said Pak jets were forced to retreat after major retaliation by the Indian Army. Pakistani jets violated the Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district (Nowshera sector), PTI confirmed, adding that they were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. India Today's @gauravcsawant brings you all the latest updates on this. Watch more videos at https://t.co/Nounxo6IKQ#ITVideopic.twitter.com/wz3F8tF6go - India Today (@IndiaToday) February 27, 2019

11.07am: Indian Air Force's MiG crashes in Kashmir's Budgam area; two pilots are feared dead.

#Breaking Two #IndianAirForce pilot are feared killed in a MIG crash in Naslapur area of #Budgamhttps://t.co/JPg2CnvzBD - India Today (@IndiaToday) February 27, 2019

11.03am: 'No country spoke in Pak's favour': "It is telling that no country has spoken out in Pakistan's favour after the Indian air strike," Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, told PTI. Even China called for restraint on both sides instead of supporting Pakistan in protesting India's violation of Pakistan's air space, he added.

10.52am: Rajnath Singh meets Doval: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh holds a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and top officials of the intelligence agencies in wake of the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan, reported News 18.

10.40am: Pakistan has again violated ceasefire in the Poonch area. Heavy firing mortar shells by Pakistani troops, say security officials.

10.35am: Pak steps up international pressure on India: Pakistan says it will skip the OIC (Organisation ofIslamic Cooperation) meet in Abu Dhabi if India will be invited. "I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression. Under the current circumstances, it will not be possible for me to attend OIC meeting where Sushma Swaraj is present," says Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

10.21am:Pakistan's National Command Authority to meet today: Pakistan's National Command Authority, apex civilian-led command head by Imran Khan, is meeting today to discuss a response to India's air strikes in Pak-based terror camps. The body oversees the policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, employment and operational command and control of the Pakistan nuclear arsenals, reported Geo TV.

10.15am: A major rehearsal was carried out before Surgical Strike 2.0:Indian Air Force, Army and the intelligence agencies had carried out a rehearsal in coordination with the NSA Ajit Doval before carrying out the intelligence based operation of carrying out surgical strikes in Pakistan. The Indian Army played a very crucial role in identifying terrorist camp and the main terrorists operating out of the Jaish camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunwa in Pakistan, reported India Today.

10.05am: Nirmala Sitharaman to meet chiefs of Army, IAF, Navy: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba to meet shortly today over important proposals for the Armed forces, reported ANI.

10.01am: Our borders are safe! A day after the India conducted air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps, the Indian Army posts a poem on Twitter. ADG PO, Indian Army, had put a poem on Wednesday too.

9.50am: IAF air strike tribute to Pulwama martyrs, says Bhagwat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the IAF air strike on a terrorist training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the group behind the suicide bombing targeting CRPF personnel in Pulwama, inside Pakistan was a tribute to the martyrs of the February 14 assault. He recalled legendary freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's observation that India needs to become powerful because without power, nobody listens. "We, as a nation, have the right to take the name of Veer Savarkar, because today we have paid a very appropriate 13th-day tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama," he said amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram', as quoted by PTI.

9.46am: Shireen Mazari, Minister for Human Rights in PM Imran Khan's cabinet, at UNHRC: "Pakistan condemns India's unprovoked aggression on Pakistani soil which is yet another violation of international laws that will disrupt regional peace."

"Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has rightly drawn attention to Indian brutality in Kashmir. #Pakistan condemns India's unprovoked aggression today on Pakistani soil which is yet another violation of Int'l laws that will disrupt regional peace"! - @shireenmazari1pic.twitter.com/EaUYfX0Eik - PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

9.40am: J&K governor reviews security situation: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the prevailing law and order and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with senior officials following the Indian Air Force strike against Jaish-e-Mohammed camp inside Pakistan, an official spokesperson said. Malik directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order across the state. Praising people for maintaining compose, he said his administration is concerned about their welfare and, if necessary, it would communicate directly with them through radio, TV and other means, reported PTI.

9.24am: BJP Nation General Secretary Ram Madhav says a Pakistan national was among the two JeM terrorists killed in an encounter in Shopian.

In another successful operation today, the forces have eliminated two Jaish terrorists, one was a Pakistani national, in J&K's Sophian district. A clean operation. So far 12 terrorists have been neutralised after Pulwama. Salute our forces!! - Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) February 27, 2019

9.20am: United Nations Secretary-General AntonioGuterres has urged both India and Pakistan for "maximum restraint toensure that the situation does not further deteriorate", reported IANS.

9.13am: In an exchange of fire along the LoC, five soldiers ofIndian Army suffered minor injuries out of which two soldiers were evacuated toMilitary Hospital for medical treatment and are in stable condition.

9.05am:Two terrorists affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) have been killed in the encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bodies of both the terrorists have been recovered. The entire operation is over for now.

Jammu & Kashmir: Visuals from Memander area of Shopian district where an encounter had started earlier today. Firing has stopped now. Search operation is underway. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/ZXhPpmDHLJ - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

8.58am: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says: "I expressed to both Ministers that we encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost. I also encouraged both Ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity."

8.55am: US tells Pak to take 'meaningful' action against terror groups. "I spoke to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil," says US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

.@SecPompeo spoke with @SushmaSwaraj and @SMQureshiPTI to emphasize the shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region and to underscore the priority of de-escalating current tensions between India and Pakistan. Read his full statement: https://t.co/vEANoxGtGF - Robert Palladino (@StateDeputySPOX) February 27, 2019

8.40am: The Pakistan Army has resorted to heavy mortar shelling in Kamalkot area of Uri. All schools within 5km of the LoC have been closed for Wednesday in Poonch and Rajouri.

#JammuAndKashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Memander area of Shopian district. More details awaited - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

8.35am:'It's your turn to get ready for our surprise,' says Pakistan.

8.30am: Sushma Swaraj raises issue of Pulwma terror attack with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: "I am visiting China at a time when there is grief and anger in India. It is the worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation."

EAM @SushmaSwaraj holds bilateral meeting with State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Mr Wang Yi at Wuzhen before the start of 16th #RIC Foreign Ministers meeting. @MEAIndia@IndianDiplomacypic.twitter.com/yKg4ux9I02 - India in China (@EOIBeijing) February 27, 2019

8.15am: Union Minister for External Affair Sushma Swaraj at 16th Foreign Ministers Meeting of Russia-India-China (RIC): "We're aware of the recent dastardly terrorist attack on our security forces in Pulwama, J&K perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan based & supported terrorist org proscribed by UN & other countries. We lost over CRPF 40 personnel while several others are injured seriously."

China: EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Wuzhen. She will attend 16th Foreign Ministers Meeting of Russia-India-China (RIC) here. She will also hold bilateral discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, besides the Chinese Foreign Minister. pic.twitter.com/PFSN24xkDC - ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

8.00am: Pakistani troops resort to heavy firing all through the night at many places along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Army retaliated effectively to Pakistani firing. Heavy damage was inflicted on the enemy, Army officials said, adding that the extent of damage on the enemy is being assessed.

7.45am:Five Army personnel have been injured in heavy exchange of firing along the border.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, 5 Army personnel injured Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/mwyVg9BEv5pic.twitter.com/DDIbP6RMkq - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 27, 2019

7.15am: An encounter has broken out on Wednesday morning between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said, reported PTI.

7.30am:A major cordon and search operation is going on in Meemendar area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened firing towards the security forces, who retaliated, reported PTI.