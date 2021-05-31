India's FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.3% of GDP as against revised estimate of 9.5%

India's fiscal deficit for financial year 2020-21 stood at 9.3 per cent of GDP at Rs 18.21 lakh crore as against Finance Ministry's revised estimate of 9.5 per cent of GDP, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 18.21 lakh crore. Revenue deficit during FY21 stood at Rs 14.54 lakh crore, or 7.42 per cent of GDP, the data released on Monday showed.

Revenue receipts for the year stood at Rs 16.32 lakh crore, higher than the revised estimate of Rs 15.55 lakh crore. Total receipts stood at Rs 16.89 lakh crore as against the revised estimate of Rs 16.01 lakh crore.

