Infosys sees 12-14% revenue growth in FY22, gives margin guidance of 22-24%

IT company Infosys is eyeing 12-14 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms in financial year 2021-22, while it sees margin at 22-24 per cent, the company's MD and CEO Salil Parekh said in a presentation during the company's 40th annual general meeting.

The company registered a 5 per cent revenue growth in constant currency terms in FY21, while its operating margin stood at 24.5 per cent. The IT giant's large deal wins rose to $14 billion in FY21 from $9 billion in FY20.

Helped by technology infrastructure and early start, Infosys effectively transitioned to work from home which helped it successfully work through the second wave in India for supporting clients. He said the company's prior investment in US localisation is helping it in current scenario of travel restrictions.

Addressing the shareholders at the AGM, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said while a challenging 2020 has ushered in a 2021 fraught with uncertainty, Infosys is well-positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-first, distinctly digital era.

Saying that the dramatic shift to living and working online has altered the entire business landscape in irrevocable ways, Nilekani said, "Our clients need help from a trusted thought leader and digital solutions expert who they can count on to navigate them to their future. Infosys is committed to being that partner for them."

The company has been investing in building digital capability, which it can leverage with flexibility and speed to deliver business value to its clients in their digital transformation journey, he said.

"Our acquisitions during the year - GuideVision, Blue Acorn, Kaleidoscope Innovation and Carter Digital - have further strengthened these digital capabilities. What's more, we also have a robust innovation ecosystem and first-of-its-kind operating model to expand the speed, scope and scale of transformational innovation for our clients and help them run their businesses like digital natives," he added.

While the pandemic put to a test the company's position as a credible global digital services and consulting provider of choice for enterprises, the results delivered by the company and the resilience shown by it has shown that it is well-placed to thrive and help clients thrive in a challenging but exciting digital-first markets, the Aadhaar architect said.

"At the same time, on behalf of the board, I want to assure you all that we will not rest on our laurels. On the contrary, we will seize the moment to build on this head start to expand our market share further as we serve global enterprises in their digital acceleration journey," Nilekani added.

