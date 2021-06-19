NTPC FY21 net profit jumps 36% to Rs 13,769 crore, declares dividend of Rs 3.15

NTPC on Saturday reported a 36.16 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 13,769 crore for financial year 2020-21. Total income rose 3.06 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore during the financial year.

For January-March quarter, the state-owned company's net profit rose over three-fold to Rs 4,479 crore from Rs 1,252.44 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, total income declined marginally to Rs 28,240 crore from Rs 28,279 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

NTPC's gross power generation in March quarter stood at 77.63 billion units (BU) as compared with 68.27 BU in the same period a year ago. Gross power generation in 2020-21 rose 4.35 per cent to 270.90 BU.

Also read: Govt has no intention to delay fixing minimum wages, says labour ministry

The company's coal production stood at 3.7 million tonnes in March quarter as against 2.6 million tonnes a year ago. For FY21, coal production declined to 9.46 million tonnes from from 9.63 million tonne in FY20.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal based power rose to 77.12 per cent in March quarter from 69.52 per cent in the same period a year ago. In 2020-21, PLF dipped to 66 per cent from 68.20 per cent in the previous year.

The average power tariff declined to Rs 3.77 per unit in FY21 from Rs 3.90 per unit in FY20.

NTPC's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per equity share, and approved enhancement of its borrowing limit to Rs 2.25 lakh crore from Rs 2 lakh crore, subject to shareholders' approval.

Also read: India's forex reserves jump $3.07 bn to hit record high of $608.08 bn