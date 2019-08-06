J&K Crisis Live Updates: Governor reviews security situation; US says following developments closely

A day after the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir and proposed to divide the state in two UTs, J&K and Ladakh, Governor Satya Pal Malik has reviewed the overall security situation in the state. He also held a special meeting with top security officials and advisers on Monday night and emphasised the need for constant alertness, preparedness and synergy among various departments and agencies. Meanwhile, Section 144 remains imposed in the state since Monday morning. Both top leaders of the mainstream parties, People's Democratic Party and National Conference, were arrested moments after Rajya Sabha passed the bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was shifted to a hotel where she has been placed under house arrest, called the decision on Article 370 a "betrayal" of Kashmiri people's "trust". NC chief Omar Abdullah said in his last tweet "violence will only play into the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind".

In its first reaction after India's historical decision on J&K, the United States has given a measured response, saying the country is following the developments in J&K closely. "We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," US spokesperson Morgan Ortagus hss said.

Here are all the latest updates on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

10.15 AM: Government sources on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir post-revocation of Article 370: "There is peace and normalcy in J&K."

10.06 am: A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am today in Parliament. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will also hold a meeting over J&K issue today.

10.00 AM: Voice of Karachi, Chairman, Nadeem Nusrat in Washington DC, USA: "While Pakistan demands right to a referendum in Kashmir, is it willing to grant the same right to its own disgruntled ethnic minorities?" -- ANI

9.45 AM: Voice of Karachi's Nadeem Nusrat has called for the creation of autonomous 'Greater Karachi' within Pakistan, says,"Until Pak gives same rights it's demanding for Kashmiris to its own Mohajirs, Baloch, Pashtuns & Hazaras citizens, it has no moral right to speak on behalf of Kashmiris."

9.26 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K, in Lok Sabha today.

9.23 AM: Security forces deployed in Srinagar; some visuals.

8.59 AM: US State Dept Spokesperson in its statement said it's concerned about reports of detentions and urged "respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities".

8.45 AM: People of Ladakh celebrate after the Centre's announcement to make it a Union Territory without legislature.

8.30 AM: In its first reaction after the historical decision on J&K, the United States has given a measured response. "We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India's announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir," US spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.