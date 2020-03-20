'Janata curfew' to $1,000 in every bank account: How countries are fighting COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc in countries across the world. While citizens are struggling to see light at the end of the tunnel, nations across the world have come up with a mix of relief measures for businesses, economy, even individuals. The deadly virus which originated in the Wuhan province of China has claimed over 9, 300 lives in just three months and has infected more than 2 lakh people. While scientists race against time to develop a cure from the deadly COVID-19, here's a full list of how governments across the world are acting in the interest of affected businesses and citizens:

INDIA

The central government, as well as the state governments, have been proactively taking measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, including screening inbound passengers at airports across the country. Moreover, travellers from coronavirus impacted countries have been restricted to enter India. The government has also encouraged social-distancing, work from home, shutting of malls, cinema halls, schools, universities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to abide "Janata Curfew" (a curfew maintained by the common people) on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. With this, the PM appealed people to stay away from public places and self-isolate themselves in their homes. He also urged people to avoid panic buying, asking them to not hoard essential items like food and medicine. He also requested senior citizens between the age of 65 to 70 to stay at home as they are most susceptible to coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Indian market regulator Sebi allowed listed companies to defer reporting quarterly results by 90 days-instead of 45 days-until June 30. To date, Centre hasn't announced any stimulus packages for companies or businesses. However, the government has been proactive in controlling the number of coronavirus cases. Dr Arun Singh, chief economist, Dun & Bradstreet India said, "I expect, in a week or two, there will be an advisory by the Finance Ministry or the PMO on the economic actions that they will be taking to keep the economy floating".

USA

On March 18, President Donald Trump signed a multi-billion-dollar "coronavirus relief packages" bill in response to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in America. According to the coronavirus emergency relief package, Americans will now get three-month paid emergency leave if they need leaves because of the virus outbreak. It is the first time that the US government has federally mandated such a measure.

Although the measure includes part-time workers and independent contractors, it excludes at least half of private-sector workers, including those at the country's largest employers because businesses that have more than 500 employees are exempted from offering their employees paid sick leaves. The bill, on the other hand, has assured free COVID-19 testing and food assistance for the vulnerable.

Trump administration has also proposed $1 trillion in economic relief. Under that, $250 billion will be directed towards making direct payments to American citizens. The proposal which is yet to be implemented seeks to forward a minimum amount of $1,000 to every American citizen.

Earlier in March, President Donald Trump signed a spending bill of $8.3 billion to fight the pandemic. The US announced a state of emergency, allowing the Federal Government to distribute up to $50 billion in financial aid to states, cities, and territories.

CANADA

Justin Trudeau led government announced a host of measures to provide relief to its citizens amid the COVID-19 epidemic. On March 19, the government announced to provide up to $900 Canadian dollars biweekly to workers who do not qualify for employment benefits or paid sick leaves. The payout can continue up to 15 weeks.

The Prime Minister also announced $27 billion Canadian dollars in direct support to families and businesses struggling from the impact of coronavirus. Besides, the government will provide another $55 Billion Canadian dollars as tax deferral to businesses and households. The government has also allocated $2 billion Canadian dollars for Child Benefit programmes. Furthermore, the government has allowed a six-month interest-free respite on repayment of students' loans. Canada has also extended the tax filing deadline to June 1.

Overall, Canada announced an aid package of $ 82 billion Canadian dollars ($57.26 billion).

French government has taken stringent measures to isolate people as much as possible. Police personnel has been deployed to check on people who are going out of their houses for non-essential purpose. Besides, on March 18, French police handed out over 4,000 fines to those who were seen out on the streets without any real purpose. For the next 15 days, France residents can only leave their houses to buy food or emergency reasons. The government has increased the fines to 135 euros from 38 euros for those who are going out of their houses without any essential reason. Additionally, French government has asked its soldiers to transport sick people to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended rent and utility bills from small companies. It has also launched an "exceptional and massive" initiative to pay workers who have lost their jobs.

The president has guaranteed 300 billion euros ($335 billion) worth of loans to help businesses get through the crisis. France's government also announced that it will mobilise 45 billion euros ($50.22 billion) in crisis measures to help its companies stay afloat.

ITALY

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has declared the country "red zone" area and has enforced a total lockdown in the country. All the people in the country have been asked to self-isolate themselves at home; 40,000 people have been fined until now for violating the order. Conte's government has cancelled weddings, funerals and sports events and has shut down cinema halls, theatres, and museums till April 5.

The govt has announced a rescue package of up to 25 billion euros ($28 billion). The 25-billion-euro package includes - 10 billion euros allocated to support employment, 3.5 billion euros to strengthen the healthcare system and individual cash bonuses to the Italians still working during the country-wide lockdown. The package also includes loan guarantees to small and medium businesses hit by the crisis. The Italian government has also laid out measures to provide citizens financial relief. Italian families can now apply for permission to suspend their mortgage payments if business shutdowns due to coronavirus threaten their livelihoods. Additionally, parents have been entitled to claim up to 600 euros from the government to pay babysitters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTRALIA

Supermarkets in Australia have introduced dedicated opening hours for elderly and disabled people to shop. Further, the doctors in Australia have said that if coronavirus epidemic gets out of control, then they would delay elective surgeries, to extend medical services for COVID-19 infected patients.

Australia unveiled first stimulus package to shield the economy from the impact of coronavirus outbreak on March 12. The country had unveiled 17.6 billion Australian dollars ($11.4 billion) on March 12. This comes in addition to the 2.4 billion Australian dollars boost to health services. On March 19, Australia announced 100 billion Autralian dollar ( S$ 83.3 billion) relief package, in which the country deferred loan repayment of small businesses fro six months.

CHINA

The Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has implemented several policies to provide economic relief during the coronavirus outbreak. On February 3, the bank expanded reverse repo operations by $174 billion. It added another $71 billion on February 4. Chinese authorities also allocated 110.48 billion yuan ($15.93 billion) for coronavirus-related funding. China's central bank has launched $79 billion stimulus effort to help the country's ailing economy. The People's Bank of China cut reserve requirements for banks that will free up to $78.8 billion in funds that will aid the firms affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

GERMANY

Germany has halted all the religious services, until further notice. The Angela Merkel government has directed to ban all gatherings with over 50 people. Children below 16 have been prohibited to visit hospitals, nursing homes, and rehab facilities. Besides, the German railway company, Deutsche Bahn, has restricted regional transport across the country to contain the pandemic.

SPAIN

An amount of 200 billion euros ($220 billion) have been sanctioned by the Spanish government to fight the coronavirus epidemic. It is the largest financial aid in the country's democratic history. Of the total 200 billion euros sanctioned, 117 billion euros will be mobilised by the state, while the rest will come from private companies in Spain. The government has also promised loan guarantees of 100 billion euros for small and medium-sized businesses hit by the pandemic.

UK

The United Kingdom has sanctioned 330 billion pounds ($424 billion) to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The amount includes 12 billion pounds to help national health services. The government has also announced loan guarantee to businesses threatened by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to this, the UK government has also announced 20 billion pounds of tax cuts, a three-month mortgage payment holiday for borrowers affected by COVID-19.

The Boris Johnson government has also waived off business rates (tax on non-domestic properties) for this financial year and the insurers have been asked to pay out to firms covered for pandemics. Simultaneously, the Bank of England said that it would set up a new lending facility for affected businesses.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand has closed its borders and has banned indoor gathering of more than 100 people. Besides the government is working to improve internet speeds and cybersecurity, to promote work from home and self-isolation.

The New Zealand government has announced an amount of 12.1 billion New Zealand dollars ($7.3 billion) stimulus package to fight the pandemic. Out of the total amount, 5 billion New Zealand dollars will be allocated for wage subsidies, 2.8 billion New Zealand dollars for income support, 2.8 billion New Zealand dollars in business tax relief and an amount of 600 million New Zealand dollars has been allocated for the airline industry.

INDONESIA

The Indonesian government initially announced 10.3 trillion rupiah ($727 million) rescue package to support consumer spending and tourism in the country. The announcement was then followed up by a second stimulus package of 120 trillion rupiah ($ 8.1 billion) to further support its economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak. An amount of 22.9 trillion rupiah has been allocated from the package to aid loan disbursement towards businesses affected by the pandemic. In addition to this, the government has given 30 per cent corporate tax discount for the next six months.

Apart from that, workers in the manufacturing sector with income below 200 million rupiah would be exempted from paying income taxes for the upcoming six months. Finally, the Indonesian government will also allocate some funds from the rescue package on social welfare and rural development as well as on measures to boost household expenditure.

UAE

UAE has launched fresh initiatives under "Ghadan 21" to boost small and medium enterprises. The country has pledged $100 billion dirham ($27.2 billion) to fight the coronavirus outbreak. This includes 5 billion dirham of water and electricity subsidies for citizens and industries. The UAE has also curbed toll taxes till the end of 2020. Three billion dirham has been allocated to SME credit guarantee scheme. The stimulus package also includes 1 billion dirham to establish market funds to enhance liquidity. The government has announced 20 per cent refund on rent paid by tourism and entertainment sector.

UAE has also suspended the issuance of labour permits until further notice. The measure applies to domestic workers and drivers. The country has reduced the timing of malls to contain the pandemic. Between Saturday to Wednesday, malls in Dubai will open from 12 pm to 8 pm and on Thursday and Friday, they will remain open from 12 pm to 10 pm.

THAILAND

Thai cabinet has approved $17.6 billion to help alleviate the impact of coronavirus epidemic. The package includes 150 billion baht of soft loans at 2 per cent interest rates. The government has also announced that it will set up a 20 billion baht fund to help firms or workers affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The government has urged the central bank to protect debtors and has decided to offer relaxed debt repayments and lower interest rates for businesses suffering due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the government has decided to exempt import duties on materials used for making face masks.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has unveiled a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) to protect its businesses and economy from the coronavirus mayhem. The amount of 2.3 trillion won will be allocated to medical institutions, while 3 trillion won will go towards struggling businesses and child care subsidies. Loans will be made on relaxed terms and people who have lost jobs due to the epidemic will be retained.

MALAYSIA

The Malaysian cabinet has approved 20 billion Malaysian ringgit ($4.8 billion) financial stimulus to tackle the impact of coronavirus. The government led by PM Mahathir Mohamad announced that travel agencies, hotels, airlines, shopping malls will get 15 per cent discount on monthly electricity bills for six months beginning from April. Hotels will be exempted from service taxes till August.

Public transport drivers and tourist guides affected by coronavirus will be given 600 Malaysian ringgit each. Doctors, medical staff, who are involved in containment of coronavirus in Malaysia, will be given a special monthly critical allowance of 400 Malaysian ringgit from February until the end of the outbreak. Immigration and frontline workers will receive an allowance of 200 Malaysian ringgit for their services.

JAPAN

Japan has implemented tough measures to secure its borders. The country has banned tourist entries from China and South Korea until the end of April. The Japanese government has also announced tough penalties on the reselling of face masks. Those who are found reselling masks will either get one-year jail term, a fine of 1 million yen ($9,031) or both.

Japan passed a rescue package of 1 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) on March 10. An allocation of $4 billion was also done to fund a number of programs including a package to boost mask production and protection of nursing homes.

In addition to this, the Bank of Japan announced a new program of 0 per cent interest loans to increase lending to businesses hurt by the epidemic.

