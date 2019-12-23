Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Hemant Soren likely to be next CM as Congress-JMM-RJD crosses magical mark

With the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance currently leading on 43 Assembly seats, it seems clear that JMM working president Hemant Soren is going to be the next chief minister of Jharkhand. Even the final result are yet to come, both the Congress and RJD have supported Soren for the next chief ministerial post in the state. "There is going to be a clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election. We have fought elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is going to be the Chief Minister," said RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress leader RPN Singh also backed the JMM chief as the CM candidate for the seat."We were confident that Jharkhand will give clear majority to our alliance. Trends are good but I won't make comment until final result. We've clearly said that Hemant Soren will be CM candidate of our alliance," he added.

Also read: Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Celebrations erupt as JMM-Cong-RJD alliance eyes clear victory

Soren had contested polls on two seats. Soren is currently leading from Barhait over BJP's Simon Malto by 1,672 votes, while he is trailing by 7,858 votes behind state welfare minister and BJP candidate Lois Marandi in Dumka seat.

Hemant Soren is the son of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Soren is contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections from two seats Dumka and Barhait. Woman and Child Welfare Minister Lois Marandi and Simon Malto - both from BJP - are giving tough competition to Soren in Dumka and Barhait respectively. Hemant Soren had contested from the same seats in 2014. While he did not have much luck in Dumka, he won from the Barhait seat. He also went on to become the Leader of Opposition.

The opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand is leading on 43 out of the 81 seats of state Assembly, while the ruling BJP is ahead on 27 seats. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is also leading in Jamshedpur (East) seat over independent candidate Saryu Roy. Urban Development Minister and BJP candidate CP Singh is leading over his nearest JMM rival Mahua Maji in Ranchi seat.

Labour Minister and BJP candidate Raj Paliwar is also leading over his nearest JMM rival Haji Hussain Ansari in Madhupur seat. The former chief minister and JVM (P) president, Babulal Marandi, is leading by 2,841 votes over his nearest rival Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI(ML-Liberation) in Dhanwar seat. Former deputy CM and AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto is trailing behind JMM candidate Seema Devi in Silli seat.

Also read: Jharkhand Election Results 2019: With eye on CM post, will Hemant Soren win Dumka, Barhait?