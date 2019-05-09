JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: JK board declares bi-annual results; here's how to check your score

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10th bi-annual Result 2019 for Kashmir division on its official website- jkbose.ac.in. The JK Board Class 10th examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 19, 2019.

The Board will activate the name-wise result window later in the day. The JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2019 for Kashmir division is expected to be out soon. JKBOSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2019 for Jammu division are expected next week.

The candidates can also check their results through SMS.

For checking the results through SMS: Type jkbose followed by space and enter your roll number. Send the text to 5676750.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready in order to login without any hassle.

Here's how you can check JKBOSE 10th Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is the main board of school education in the hill state of Jammu and Kashmir. The board gives affiliation to more than 10,200 schools across the state and employs a total of 22,856 teachers.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

