Karnataka imposes new restrictions: 50% capacity at bars, pubs, cinema halls; gyms, pools closed

Karnataka notified a set of new restrictions on Friday as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the state. The state slashed the permissible capacity to 50 per cent at cinema halls, pubs, bars, restaurants and public transportation. Chief secretary P Ravi Kumar announced that the new order applicable to Bengaluru and seven other districts with high rate of infection will remain in force till April 20.

In-person classes for students from Class 6 to 9 have also been suspended. Students from higher classes can continue in-person classes but it is not mandatory, stated the new rules. The government also asked private sector companies to encourage work from home as far as possible.

The government ordered closure of gyms and swimming pools. No gatherings will be allowed at religious places. "If there is any violation, the facility shall be closed till the Covid epidemic is over," stated the order issued by Kumar.

The new restrictions have come as the state continued to report over 4,000 daily cases in the preceding three days.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Mysuru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kalburgi, Bidar and Hubli Dharwad have been asked to enforce the new rules.

"The situation of Covid-19 in Karnataka has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a persistent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state during the last one month," stated the order.

While the Karnataka government had ruled out the possibility of the imposition of a lockdown, it banned protests and rallies for the next 15 days.

Also read: Karnataka govt launches 'quarantine watch' amid rising Covid-19 cases

Also read: Maharashtra, Karnataka, 6 other states account for over 84% of India's new COVID-19 cases