Kashmir issue: Pakistani media warns of violence, calls it 'darkest hour' after India revokes Article 370

Following Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement on revocation of Article 370, Pakistani media has called it the darkest hour for Kashmiri citizens. From calling it the 'grim reality' and urging the international community for a solution to terming it Modi's gambit, the neighbouring country's media have voiced their opinions in strong words.

Here's a look at what some of the prominent media sites are saying about Article 370:

IHK's grim reality: Dawn

Dawn called the decision a move to "avoid the lawful route of a constitutional amendment". It said that India is committed to "forcibly convert occupied Kashmir into a Union Territory in violation of all its commitment, including those made at the UN".

"Meanwhile, a bill in parliament called for separating Ladakh from J&K, but if this amounted to justifying the division of areas on the basis of faith, it was not something that the BJP leaders were likely to lose sleep over, reassured of their own powers of intimidation after their election win earlier this year," mentioned the editorial on Dawn.

The Dawn editorial warned that the move will have violent consequences. "The Kashmiris have shown in recent months that, although abandoned by many supporters, their ability to take on the might of the occupiers has far from diminished. In fact, it is the subterfuge, the force, the tricks employed by the BJP that have stoked the fires," it added.

It added that Pakistan has "vowed" to campaign against the revocation of Article 370. It also blamed the international community for "watching in silence" as troops trickled into J&K.

Dark days in Kashmir: The News

The News said that the move exceeded even the worst predictions of critics. It further added that the move gave India a "free hand to create massive demographic change, possibly ending the Muslim majority of Kashmir". The site too, warned about impending violence. "Analysts have expressed fears over genocide and terrible violence. There has been increased concern over the safety of Kashmiris since intensified violence across the LoC began a few weeks ago, with cluster bombs being said to have been used by Indian forces," it said.

It further added that Pakistan has initiated contact with other countries over the revocation of Article 370.

Darkest hour: The Nation

The piece on the nation begins by saying, "Kashmir's worst fear has been realised". It said, "...India has attempted to annex Kashmir without their consent." "That the move is unconstitutional and illegal is clear for anyone to see. A Frankenstein's monster of presidential decrees, stolen provincial autonomy, and parliamentary resolutions cannot amend the constitution - a two-thirds majority and consent of the Kashmiri people is needed. The audacity of this constitutional perversion is surely to be challenged in the Indian courts, but can they rule fairly with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) breathing down their neck?" it said.

The piece also said that the "world is expected to do little; the major powers had already turned their back on the crisis long ago..."

"This leaves Pakistan on its own to come to the aid of Kashmiris. While it is certainly hoped that our diplomatic outreach will be able to rouse the centers of world power and friendly nations into action, Pakistan will have to rely on its own might to meet the challenge of this Indian move," it said.

What now in Kashmir?: Daily Times

The editorial in Daily Times said, "Modi is going all the way in changing the demographics of Kashmir. Next he will facilitate his hardline base to spread there and dilute the Muslim majority. Pakistan's only option, really, is to get the international community to push India towards talks."

Modi's gambit: Pakistan Today

"Among other things, the sudden change in occupied Kashmir's special status is meant to allow the government to settle tens of thousands of outsiders in the Valley, thus changing its demographic structure," said the editorial on Pakistan Today.

It further said, "The change in the status of the occupied Kashmir will harm Pak-India relations. After India taking Kashmir out of the list of disputes, the attempts to normalize relations will face a setback."

