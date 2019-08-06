'Jaan de denge': Amit Shah defends aggressive Kashmir integration

In a heated exchange with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the revocation of Article 370 at the Lok Sabha today, Home Minister Amit Shah said the he is ready to give up his life for Kashmir. "Jaan de denge! Jaan de denge iske liye," emphasised the minister during the debate. He added that no one can stop them from bringing new laws and provisions in J&K.

During the heated exchange, Amit Shah said that when he says Jammu and Kashmir, he also means Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin. "Main sadan mein jab jab Jammu and Kashmir rajya bola hoon tab tab Pakistan occupied Kashmir aur Aksai Chin dono iska hissa hain, ye baat hai," he continued.

Chowdhury had said during his turn at the debate, "You (the Centre) violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were also present at the session in Lok Sabha where Home Minister Amit Shah presented to revoke Article 370.

Amit Shah pushed for the revocation of Article 370 at the Rajya Sabha on Monday. It was met with a lot of protestations from the Opposition. The state of Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into two Union Territories - of Ladakh and of Kashmir.

Following the announcements, Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed the security situation in the state and held special meeting with top security officials on Monday night. Section 144 has been imposed in the state since Monday morning.

Additionally, top leaders of People's Democratic Party and National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been put in house arrest.

US spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Article 370, "We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir."

