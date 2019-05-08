Kerala Class 12 Result declared; 183 students score 100% marks

Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has declared Kerala Class 12 Result 2019. This year a total of 3.11 lakh students cleared the Kerala plus two exam. Overall, pass percentage stands at 84.33 per cent this year.

Around 14,244 students have obtained A+ grade, out of which, 183 have secured a full 100 per cent score with 1200 marks in Kerala class 12 exam 2019.

The plus two results have been released on the official website of DHSE Kerala dhsekerala.gov.in. Students can also check their results at keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in. Original mark sheet, pass certificate and other documents related to the Kerala class 12th result will be issued by the respective schools, soon after the results are declared.

Wayanad district has emerged as top performing district in Kerala's plus two results 2019 with the highest pass percentage. Pathanamathitta district performs the least this year. Only 83.04 per cent of students have cleared Kerala Class 12 board exam in this district.

In Kerala Class 12 results, government aided schools has performed the best. An estimate of 86 per cent students from govt-aided schools have cleared Kerala plus two exam. However, the unaided or private schools has the worst result with 77.34 pass percentage followed by government schools with 83.04 per cent pass percentage.

Kerala Class 12 result 2019: Stream-wise:

Science: 86.04 per cent from Science stream have passed Kerala plus two exam.

79 per cent from Humanities have cleared Kerala plus two exam. Arts :83.44 per cent from Arts stream have passed Kerala Class 12 board exam this year.

This year, DHSE Kerala had conducted the plus one and plus two examinations between March 6 and March 27. Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the examinations.

Last year, a total of 3.69 lakh students took the exam and 3.09 lakh cleared it.Overall, the pass percentage was recorded 88.75 per cent in 2018. Around 180 students had score 100 per cent marks in the plus two exam, last year. Highest number of A+ scorers in Class 12th exams were from Malappuram district in 2018.

Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 6 on the same day CBSE declared the class 10 result. A total of 37,334 students have scored A+ marks in Kerala SSLC 2019 exam.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019:

1) Visit any of the three websites dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in and results.itschool.gov.in.

2) Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage.

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

4) Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the results for future reference.

How to check Kerala Class 12 results via app

Students who appeared for Kerala Class 12 exam 2019, can check their results by downloading the iExam app from Google Play.

Students can check their results via SMS

To receive Kerala Class 12 results on your phone, type: KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER and send it to 56263.

