Lockdown 3.0: MHA asks states to allow private clinics to operate, free movement for medical personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to all states to remove restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and to allow the reopening of private clinics and nursing homes. The ministry stressed on the fact that restrictions on the movement of medics would pose significant hindrance in the fight against coronavirus. The MHA stated that such movement should not only be within the city or state limits but also inter-state.

The MHA stated that medical professionals are urgently required to fight COVID-19. "Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities, such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases, and meeting other non-COVID emergencies etc," said the ministry.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Railways issues SOP for passenger movement; only those with e-tickets to be allowed

It said that in such a scenario "any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff can lead to severe constraints in rendering COVID and non-COVID medical services".

The Home Ministry said that it has come to its notice that certain places have ordered shutdown of private clinics and nursing homes. "The functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure, and relieve the burden on hospitals is also crucial," said the ministry guidelines. The ministry urged all states and UTs to allow private clinics and nursing homes to continue its operations without any hindrances.

MHA to States: âEnsure smooth movement, including inter-state, of all medical professionals, paramedic staff, sanitation personnel & ambulances etc. âPrivate clinics & nursing homes be allowed to open without hindrances to facilitate fighting #COVID19 & non-COVID emergencies pic.twitter.com/nZJ9J6FDKD - Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 11, 2020

The MHA asked the states to ensure smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedical, sanitation personnel and ambulances. It further asked states to allow reopening of private clinics, nursing homes and labs with all their medical professionals and staff. "Such movement shall be facilitated inter-state, wherever required," said the ministry.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccine: List of 5 COVID-19 treatment frontrunners

Also read: National Technology Day: PM Modi pays tribute to coronavirus researchers, hails 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic.