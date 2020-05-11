National Technology Day: PM Modi pays tribute to coronavirus researchers, hails 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to social media to pay tribute to researchers and innovators on National Technology Day. He also hailed the Pokhran nuclear tests that were conducted on this day in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. PM Modi paid tribute to the "exceptional achievement of our scientists" on this day in 1998. The Prime Minister called it a landmark moment in India's history.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," he said.

PM Modi said that the Pokhran nuclear tests -- that were conducted 22 years ago -- showed the difference strong political leadership can make.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the researchers and innovators who are attempting to find a cure for coronavirus. "Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," said PM Modi.

WHAT IS NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY?

National Technology Day is observed to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran Nuclear Tests of 1998. The underground tests marked India's entry into the global nuclear stage. There were a series of detonations that took place over two days, the first of which was conducted at 3:45pm on May 11, 1998.

The tests opened a series of troubles for India including sanctions -- both economic and militay -- as well as interactional isolation.

Foreign Minister Jaswant Singh and US Secretary of State Strobe Talbot held discussions that were held in seven countries over 14 rounds of talks.

The US and the West feared that India along with Pakistan that was also seeking to be on the same level, South Asia could become a seat of nuclear power.

