'Look forward to deepening partnership': PM Modi congratulates Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Naftali Bennett for taking the reigns as the Israeli Prime Minister. Modi also said that he looks forward to meeting him and bolster the strategic partnership between India and Israel further.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM."





Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

The Prime Minister also thanked his former counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for his "leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership."

As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu. â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

Prime Minister Modi was not the only one to congratulate Bennett on his first innings as the Israeli Prime Minister.

US President Joe Biden also congratulated the incoming Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during a telephonic conversation. Biden added he looks forward to working to strengthen US-Israel relations.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked Biden for his wishes and for his support to Israel during the recent conflict with Hamas in the Gaza strip, adding he considers the latter 'a great friend of the State of Israel'.

Prime Minister Bennett noted his appreciation for the President, and for his support for Israel during the recent operation in Gaza (Guardian of the Walls), and noted that he considers him a great friend of the State of Israel. â PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 13, 2021

In their conversation, the leaders emphasized the importance of the alliance between Israel and the United States, as well as their commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries, and maintaining the security of the State of Israel. â PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 13, 2021

Naftali Bennett, the 49-year old leader of the right-wing Yamina party, was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Israel putting an end to Benjamin Netanyahu's era and political uncertainty due to inconclusive elections. Bennett took the oath of office after the Knesset (Parliament) elected him as the 13th Israeli PM.

The new government-a combination of diverse parties from the Right, the Left and the Centre secured a razor-thin majority of 60-59 in the 120-member Parliament as one lawmaker abstained from voting. His government has 27 ministers, out of whom 9 are women.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Naftali Bennett sworn in as Israel's new PM, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-yr rule