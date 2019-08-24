Lost a 'valued' friend, says PM Modi; President Kovind expresses grief on Arun Jaitley's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a "valued friend" whose insights and nuanced understanding of matters had "very few parallels" as he condoled the death of the senior BJP leader who was one of his close confidants for decades. "He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" PM added.





PM Modi, who is in the UAE on an official tour, said he had an unbreakable bond with Jaitley. As a fiery student leader, he was at the forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much-liked face of our Party, who could articulate the party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society.

PM, in a series of tweet, remembered the former finance minister and wrote, "Jaitley was full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, he was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India's Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

Noting that Jaitley held multiple ministerial responsibilities during his long political career, he said it enabled him to contribute towards India's economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people-friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations. PM Modi further added that the former Finance Minister was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary.

The Prime minister spoke to the wife and son of Jaitley, who died at AIIMS on Saturday. According to official sources, both Jaitley's wife and son had insisted that the PM should not cancel his foreign tour. "Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolence," PM Modi said in his tweet.

President Ramnath Kovind also expressed his grief over the death Jaitley, "Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building.

He further added, "Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates".

