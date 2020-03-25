Mahabharat battle won in 18 days, fight against coronavirus to take 21 days, says PM Modi

Mahabharat war was won in 18 days, but the fight against coronavirus will take 21 days, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with the people of his constituency Varanasi on Wednesday.

"Mahabharat war was won in 18 days, this war the whole country is fighting against corona will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days," said PM Modi in his first public engagement after the announcement of a countrywide lockdown.

In wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening announced a 21-day lockdown across the country effective from March 24.

He also urged people to not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on their own, adding that no vaccine has been developed for it so far, anywhere in the world. He asked people to stay at home and do things only after consulting a doctor.

"If someone recommends you a medicine then kindly talk to your doctor first. Take medicine only after consulting a doctor," he said.

"You might have seen in news that how lives have been threatened in some countries of the world after people took medicines on their own. We should steer clear of all kinds of superstitions and rumours," he added.

PM Modi said that scientists in India and across the world are working on the vaccination of COVID 19.

Lauding the effort of healthcare professionals and civil society people, he said that they are like God for us today, they are saving us from the disease. They are saving us by risking their own lives, he said.

"These days, people in hospitals are working for around 18 hours per day; people in healthcare sector are not getting more than 2-3 hours of sleep. Civil society people are working day in, day out to help poor. We should salute such people who are serving society in this critical hour," PM said.

PM Modi has been interacting with various stakeholders on ways to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. He has been pitching for social distancing, urging citizens to stay indoors. He also announced a nationwide lockdown yesterday for 21 days to deal with the crisis.

