Maharashtra extends coronavirus lockdown till July 31

Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31 amid continuous increase in the number of COVID cases. This decision comes after CM Uddhav Thackeray had ruled out lifting of lockdown in the state on Sunday.

"Concerned District Collector and Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control COVID-19," the government said.

Moreover, 77 police personnel have been found positive for coronavirus and two succumbed to the disease in the state in the last 24 hours. According to Maharashtra Police the total number of active cases in the force has shot up to 1,030 and the death toll is at 59.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that if lockdown is lifted there would be an increase in the number of cases in the state.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states. It has over 1.6 lakh cases including 70622 active cases, 86,575 discharges and 7,429 deaths.

