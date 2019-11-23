Maharashtra govt formation:

Shiv Sena's senior leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra. His decision to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra is his personal call and not that of the NCP.

On Saturday, the month-long political impasse ended dramatically in Maharashtra with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led-NCP.

The development came less than 12 hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced unanimity over the choice of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be backed by NCP and Congress.

Raut also said that Ajit Pawar and the MLAs supporting him have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra.

Reacting to these major developments, Sharad Pawar tweeted, "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the NCP.

"We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his". He said that NCP will fight against this decision.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Milind Deora has taken a jibe at BJP by saying, "Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer".



