Mail, express train operations reach 65% of pre-COVID level: Indian Railways

Despite touch challenges in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is now running a total of 1,138 mail and express trains, including festival express trains, per day in different zones. Mail and express trains operations have reached 65 per cent of pre-COVID level, says Ministry of Railways, adding that it is constantly reviewing the "need for running of more such trains".

In pre-COVID times, Indian Railways was running average 1,768 mail and express trains per day.

"It is noteworthy that total 115 pairs of mail/express train have been approved so far in month of January 2021," the ministry said.

Indian Railways is currently running express special trains, including festival special trains, on fully reserved basis in different zones.

A statement issued by the Railway Ministry said that currently Indian Railways is operating a total of 4,807 suburban train services per day in different zones of Indian Railways. In pre-COVID period, average 5,881 suburban train services were operational.

Apart from this, total 196 passenger train services are also operational in Indian Railways. In pre-COVID times, average 3,634 passenger train services were operational across the country.

However, all other regular trains run before the lockdown remained suspended till further order. The national transporter had suspended rail services well before a nationwide lockdown was imposed by the central government starting March 25 last year. Later the ministry started special train services to ferry migrant workers home under the Shramik Special scheme. It was followed up by limited premium train services between select destinations in the country.

Also Read: Budget 2021 to be growth supportive; health, R&D spending to get boost: YES Bank report

Also Read: India bucks global decline in FDI; grows 13% against world's 42% fall in 2020