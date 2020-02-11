Mangol Puri Election Results: AAP's Rakhi Birla leads; BJP's Kamarsingh Karma, INC's Rajesh Lilotia trail

Delhi Election Results 2020: Rakhi Bidlan also known as Rakhi Birla, who became the youngest minister in Delhi at 26 is set to recreate her magic yet again. As per early trends she is leading from the constituency. The two-time MLA from Mangol Puri who became one of the youngest deputy speakers has been pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Kamarsingh Karma and Congress' Rajesh Lilotia.

In the 2015 assembly elections, Rakhi Bidlan defeated Rajkumar Chauhan by a margin of more than 20,000 votes. Chauhan a veteran and the PWD minister in Sheila Dikshit's cabinet was defeated by Birla twice - also in 2013 - thereby earning her the moniker of 'giant killer'. After her victory in 2013, she was handed the portfolio of Women and Child Welfare ministry but it came to an abrupt end as Kejriwal quit in seven weeks. However, she won in 2015 and was appointed as the deputy speaker in 2016.

After her victory in the 2013 elections, Birla contested the 2014 national elections against BJP's Udit Raj but was defeated.

Rakhi Bidlan's surname was mistakenly changed in her school to Birla. Her surname was changed to 'Birla' in her Class 10 certificate. The former journalist and mass communication student continues to carry Birla as her surname.

Mangol Puri is a reserved constituency.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, AAP is likely to win 59-68 seats out of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The poll also stated that the Kejriwal-led party is likely to win 7-9 seats in the North West Delhi region that includes the Mangol Puri constituency. BJP is likely to be restricted to 1-3 seats in the region.

