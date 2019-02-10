Manikarnika box office collection Day 16: Kangana Ranaut-starrer doubles growth

Manikarnika box office: Despite the month-long golden run by Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi has managed to spend three extraordinary weeks on the box office. The periodic movie depicting the life of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi showed immense growth at the box office on Saturday, rising more than two-fold in comparison to the levels seen on the day before. Manikarnika box office collection touched to Rs 2.65 crore on its third Saturday, as opposes to Rs 1.25 crore on Friday this week.

"#Manikarnika has a solid turnaround on [third] Sat [growth: 112%], which was witnessed on [second] Sat [growth: 50%] as well... Biz on [third] Sun should witness strong momentum... [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 88.45 cr. India biz," box office trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his Twitter feed.

With this spurt in growth, overall Manikarnika box office collection rose to Rs 88.45 crore, inching closer to the Rs 90-crore milestone. With a strong Sunday in store, the film is more than likely to cross this level, setting the stage for getting to the Rs 100-crore mark in the upcoming week.

Heading into the next week, strong momentum will be crucial for Manikarnika box office collections, with Zoya Akhtar's much-hyped Gully Boy slated to be released on February 14. The Ranbir Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer film is based on the rap music scenario in Mumbai and the struggles of artists associated with the genre.

Manikarnika, which is the directorial debut of Kangana Ranaut, features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, the key commanding officer in the 1857 revolt, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Baji Rao II, and Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan. The film also features Richard Keep, Yash Tonk, and Ankita Lokhande in crucial roles. The film has been co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

