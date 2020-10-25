Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi bats for local products; lauds innovators in agriculture

The 70th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat saw him batting for local products. He said that local products have the power to go global and that this time while shopping during the festive season, one must support such local sellers and firms. He also asked everyone to be cautious during the festive season and follow all measures. PM Modi said that while lighting homes for Diwali, one must light a 'diya' for the soldiers fighting in our borders. He also took to applaud innovators in agriculture during Sunday's Mann Ki Baat. He said that there is no need for big tech companies anymore for innovation. Small companies and self-help groups have shone in the sector.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's 70th Mann Ki Baat edition:

1. He asked everyone to be cautious during the festive season. "This time there are various restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic during the festive season," he said. PM Modi highlighted that earlier a large number of people would gather at Durga Puja pandals but this time it hasn't happened. "Many more festivals are to be observed, we've to work with restraint during this coronavirus crisis," he said.

2. The PM spoke about India's local products and urged everyone to buy from local sellers this festive season. "Many of our local products have huge power to be global. For example, Khadi has been a hallmark of simplicity for a long time, but, today, our Khadi is being known as an eco-friendly fabric. In terms of health, it is body friendly fabric, all weather fabric and today Khadi fashion statement is being made," he said.

3. PM Modi said that Khadi's popularity is increasing in many places in the world. It is also being made in many parts of the world, including Mexico's Oaxaca. "There are many villages in this area where the local villagers work for weaving Khadi. Today, the Khadi here has become famous as 'Ohaka Khadi'," said PM Modi.

4. He introduced an individual from Tamil Nadu, Ponmariappan, who converted a portion of his salon into a library. "During Mann Ki Baat today, we will get to know about an interesting person - Ponmariappan from Tamil Nadu. He has a very small salon where he has done exemplary work. He has converted a small portion of his salon into a library," he said.

5. The PM asked his listeners to keep the soldiers fighting at the border in their prayers. "We must remember soldiers protecting our borders while celebrating festivals, light a 'diya' for them in your homes," he said.

6. Speaking about technology, he said that tech-based service delivery is not only the domain of big tech companies. "In Jharkhand, this work has been done by women's self-help group. These women took vegetables and fruits from the farmers' fields and delivered them directly to their homes. These women built an app called 'Livelihood farm fresh' through which people could easily ask for vegetables," he said. PM Modi said that the app became very popular and fruits and vegetables worth Rs 50 lakh were sold during the lockdown.

7. He also said that agriculture has been able to entice the youth. "Atul Patidar digitally connected 4,000 farmers of his region in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh. These farmers got agricultural goods, for example, manure, seeds, pesticide, fungicide at home delivery through Atul Patidar's e-platform. At the time of lockdown, thousands of packet deliveries were made to the farmers through this digital platform, including cotton and vegetable seeds. Atul ji and his team are making farmers technically aware, teaching online payment and shopping," said PM Modi.â¨

