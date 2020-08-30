Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi pushes for a self-reliant India, urges start-ups to 'team up for toys'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the nation in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday. PM Modi had earlier said in a tweet, "Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat." He also sought suggestions from citizens for his monthly radio address. Wishing the nation on occasion of Onam, the prime minister said that people are celebrating the pious festival with a sense of discipline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Making an appeal to start-ups to come together to work towards increasing India's share in the global toy industry, PM Modi stressed on the need for a self-reliant India.

11.54 am: PM Modi Mann ki Baat

Talking about the importance of teachers, PM Modi said, "In a few days from now on Sept 5th, we will celebrate Teachers Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. I'm happy that our teachers".

11.49 am: PM Modi on social distancing

Safeguarding our health by observing 'Do Gaj KiDoori, Mask Zaroori', following social distancing norms & ensuring to wear masks will help us defeat corona. I urge you to follow these guidelines. I pray for your good health: PM Modi on MannKiBaat.

11.45 am: PM Modi on KutukiKids Learning app

PM Modi said that under Atma Nirbhar Bharat app innovation challenge, an application called the KutukiKids Learning app is an interactive one for children. He added that children can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through stories and songs via this app. He further stated that there is also an app for the microblogging platform, and its called KOO, where "we can place our opinion and interact in our mother tongue via audio, text or video".

11.37 am: PM Modi urges entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys'

Making an appeal to start-ups to come together to work towards increasing India's share in the global toy industry, PM Modi stressed on the need for a self-reliant India.

11.32 am: Toys bring out creativity in children: PM Modi

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that toys not only entertain a child's mind but brings out his/her creativity as well. Acknowledging the importance of toys in the lives of Indians, he said that they give flight to our aspirations.

11.27 am: India has the ability to become toy hub, says PM Modi

Some parts of the country are developing as toy clusters, such as Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in UP etc. Our country has a rich tradition of local toys, there are many skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys: PM Modi.

11.23 am: PM Modi stresses on nutrition

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that September should be observed as a 'nutrition month' adding that the correct amount of nutrition received during childhood helps in ensuring a child's proper physical and mental development as well as health.

11.17 am: PM Modi lauds farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the country's farmers in his address saying that they have proved their mettle even during teh coronavirus pandemic.

11.13 am: PM Modi urges nation to go local

I urge our start-up to 'Team up for Toys', this matches our call for Vocal for Local. I urge our young brothers to make games in India and also on India, says PM Modi.

11:07 is: PM Modi address to nation

Onam is being celerated with gaiety and fervour. This festival arrives in teh month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate there homes, prepare Pookalam, enjoy Onam-Saadiya. Variety of games and competitions also held.

11.05 am: PM Modi 'Mann Ki Baat'

This is a time for festivals but at teh same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to teh coronavirus situation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Mann ki Baat'