Business Today

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passes away: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails Manohar Parrikar as an unparalleled leader. "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," PM Modi tweets on Manohar Parrikar's death.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: March 17, 2019  | 22:26 IST
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passes away: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passes away: PM Modi hails him as an unparalleled leader.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had passes away at the age of 63 on Sunday. Parrikar, who was diagnosed with a "life-threatening disease" pancreatic ailment last year, was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji on February 26 last month. He had undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.The former Defence Minister's health took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Several BJP leaders and allies in the ruling government in the state had met him on Saturday.

10:20pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family.

10:15pm:

10:00pm: Goa BJP's core committee meeting is underway to take decision on chief minister position in Goa, after the demise of Manohar Parrikar. The committee members had also met on Saturday to discuss the overall political situation arising out of the deteriorating health of the former defence minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

10:00pm: MEA Sushma Swaraj expressed condolence to Parrikar's family.

9:50pm: Superstar Kamal Haasan, who recently launched a new political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

9:45pm:

9:40pm:

9:30pm: Program plan of Manohar Parrikar's final journey on 18 March 2019.

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Parrikar's mortal remains to be kept at the BJP head office, Panjim.

10:30 AM: His mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy, Panjim.

11:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Public to pay their final respects to Manohar Parrikar.

04:00 PM: Funeral procession of Manohar Parrikar to SAG grounds, Campal.

04:30 PM: Vidhi at SAG grounds, Campal.

05:00 PM: Antim Kriya of Manohar Parrikar.

9:20pm:

9:15pm: "We inform with deep grief that our beloved Chief Minister of Goa Shri. Manohar Parrikar passed away today evening, after a spirited battle against cancer," his office has tweeted.

9:10pm: Indian actor and film producer Sanjay Dutt also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

9:05pm: Respected singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

9:00pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh expresses heartfelt condolences to Parrikar's bereaved family.

8:57pm:

8:56pm: "Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," PM Modi said.

8:55pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Manohar Parrikar as an unparalleled leader. "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," PM Modi tweets.

8:52pm: "An epitome of impeccable integrity, a down to earth personality, the first IITian to become CM of a state, great son of India gone too soon," Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu tweets.

8:50pm:

8:47pm: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis hailed Parrikar as a true son of Goa, who served India in many roles and responsibilities! No doubt Shri Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of best Defence Ministers of India. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and people of Goa & India. Om Shanti.

8:45pm: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace, he wrote.

8:41pm:

8:40pm: "As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweets.

8:39pm: Cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

8:38pm:

8:37pm: "Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets.

8:35pm:

8:34pm: BJP President Amit Shah tweeted, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

8:32pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolence to the family of Manohar Parrikar.

8:30pm: Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

8:27pm:

8:25pm: Congress Chief Minister Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to his family in this time of grief.

8:22pm: Condolence meet to be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am on Monday for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

8:20pm:

8:15pm: President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."

7:00pm: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "extremely critical", his office has tweeted. "Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best," the tweet read.

Earlier today, core committee leader of the BJP Goa unit Dayanand Mandrekar had said that Parrikar's health is continually deteriorating and the party may soon appoint his successor, according to a ANI report.

Parrikar, who was diagnosed with a "life-threatening disease" pancreatic ailment last year, was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji on February 26 last month. He had undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition worsens, hectic political activity has taken centre stage in the BJP-ruled coastal state. Considering Parrikar's health, the BJP, has reportedly started finding a new face for the CM's post.

Also Read: Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat may join BJP; likely to be offered CM's post

On Saturday, the Congress staked claim to form the government in the state, the BJP's ally, Goa Forward Party (GPF), is trying to mount pressure, saying it will rethink about its support in case of "any eventuality".

Goa BJP's core committee members had met on Saturday to discuss the overall political situation arising out of the deteriorating health of the former defence minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment. The BJP state leadership, led by Goa chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, reportedly discussed the political situation after the GFP's indirect remarks on the alliance. They also discussed the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. Now the Congress is left with 14 legislators, while BJP with 13. The BJP also has the support of three MLAs of GFP and MGP and two MLAs, including one from NCP and an independent.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Manohar Parrikar's health: BJP starts search for new CM candidate in Goa; ally GFP says it'll rethink support

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: manohar parrikar | manohar parrikar death news | manohar parrikar death | manohar parrikar goa news | manohar parrikar wife | chief minister of goa president ram nath kovind | death of goa chief minister | manohar parrikar | goa chief minister manohar parrikar | manohar pa
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close