Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passes away: President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had passes away at the age of 63 on Sunday. Parrikar, who was diagnosed with a "life-threatening disease" pancreatic ailment last year, was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji on February 26 last month. He had undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.The former Defence Minister's health took a turn for the worse in the past two days. Several BJP leaders and allies in the ruling government in the state had met him on Saturday.

10:20pm: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu expressed condolence to Manohar Parrikar's family.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu: Deepest condolences over the untimely death of former Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Goa #ManoharParrikar. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength and support to the bereaved family at this saddest hour. pic.twitter.com/YF3KVkRhxw - ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

10:15pm:

10:00pm: Goa BJP's core committee meeting is underway to take decision on chief minister position in Goa, after the demise of Manohar Parrikar. The committee members had also met on Saturday to discuss the overall political situation arising out of the deteriorating health of the former defence minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

10:00pm: MEA Sushma Swaraj expressed condolence to Parrikar's family.

à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤à¤¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¥à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¨ à¤à¤¸à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¤¹ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤à¥à¤¡à¤¼ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¥à¥ à¤à¤¸à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ - Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 17, 2019

9:50pm: Superstar Kamal Haasan, who recently launched a new political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

Party ideologies apart a good and gentle man will always be it. Not even cancer can kill a spirit like @manoharparrikar . Have had the honour of breaking bread with him. As will the Nation, I too will remember him. - Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 17, 2019

9:45pm:

9:40pm:

Extremely saddened to know about the sad demise of our beloved and stalwart leader Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji. His exemplary leadership will continue to inspire us and serve as a benchmark. - Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 17, 2019

9:30pm: Program plan of Manohar Parrikar's final journey on 18 March 2019.

9:30 AM to 10:30 AM: Parrikar's mortal remains to be kept at the BJP head office, Panjim.

10:30 AM: His mortal remains to be taken to Kala Academy, Panjim.

11:00 AM to 04:00 PM: Public to pay their final respects to Manohar Parrikar.

04:00 PM: Funeral procession of Manohar Parrikar to SAG grounds, Campal.

04:30 PM: Vidhi at SAG grounds, Campal.

05:00 PM: Antim Kriya of Manohar Parrikar.

9:20pm:

Shri #ManoharParrikar ji's strong sense of dignity and integrity was visible not just in his contributions as Chief Minister of Goa and Former Defence Minister of India, but also in how gracefully he fought a long and hard battle with his illness. pic.twitter.com/5BjnchQ13a - Chowkidar Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 17, 2019

9:15pm: "We inform with deep grief that our beloved Chief Minister of Goa Shri. Manohar Parrikar passed away today evening, after a spirited battle against cancer," his office has tweeted.

We inform with deep grief that our beloved Chief Minister of Goa Shri. Manohar Parrikar passed away today evening, after a spirited battle against cancer. - CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019

9:10pm: Indian actor and film producer Sanjay Dutt also took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends. - Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 17, 2019

9:05pm: Respected singer and music director Lata Mangeshkar condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Goa ke Mukhya Mantri Manohar Parrikar ji ke nidhan ki vaarta sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua,unke aur hamare bahut acche sambandh the.Unke jaane se hamare desh ki bahut haani hui hai,ek atyant saccha insaan aur neta desh ne kho diya hai. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. - Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 17, 2019

9:00pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh expresses heartfelt condolences to Parrikar's bereaved family.

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. - Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 17, 2019

8:57pm:

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Chief Minister of Goa, Thiru Manohar Parrikar. On behalf of DMK, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow party persons. - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 17, 2019

8:56pm: "Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress," PM Modi said.

India will be eternally grateful to Shri Manohar Parrikar for his tenure as our Defence Minister. When he was RM, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

8:55pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Manohar Parrikar as an unparalleled leader. "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," PM Modi tweets.

Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader. A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations. Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2019

8:52pm: "An epitome of impeccable integrity, a down to earth personality, the first IITian to become CM of a state, great son of India gone too soon," Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu tweets.

Extremely saddened by the untimely demise of my good friend Manohar Parrikar ji. An epitome of impeccable integrity, a down to earth personality, the first IITian to become CM of a state, great son of India gone too soon... RIP my dear friend... - Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 17, 2019

8:50pm:

Extremely saddened by the untimely demise of my good friend Manohar Parrikar ji. An epitome of impeccable integrity, a down to earth personality, the first IITian to become CM of a state, great son of India gone too soon... RIP my dear friend... - Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) March 17, 2019

8:47pm: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Gangadharrao Fadnavis hailed Parrikar as a true son of Goa, who served India in many roles and responsibilities! No doubt Shri Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of best Defence Ministers of India. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and people of Goa & India. Om Shanti.

Terribly pained and saddened.... With the sudden demise of Goa CM #ManoharParrikar ji, we have lost a humble, simple, trusted, valued and hardworking leader of India. His dedication towards his work was beyond imagination. pic.twitter.com/I6a2AQ4a87 - Chowkidar Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 17, 2019

8:45pm: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace, he wrote.

Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace. - Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 17, 2019

8:41pm:

Extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM Sh Manohar Parrikar ji. A symbol of simplicity in politics who led a humble life is no longer with us. May his family bear the irreparable loss with courage. Prayers with them - Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 17, 2019

8:40pm: "As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweets.

Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled. - Chowkidar Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 17, 2019

8:39pm: Cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted condoled the death of Manohar Parrikar.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #ManoharParrikar ji . Om Shanti ðð¼ pic.twitter.com/25wD8t8cy0 - Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 17, 2019

8:38pm:

In his passing, the nation in general and Goa in particular lost its proud son. My heartfelt condolences to the members of his bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace.#Parrikar - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 17, 2019

8:37pm: "Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets.

Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness. Wishing his family strength & peace at this time of grief. - Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 17, 2019

8:35pm:

Entire BJP stands firmly with Parrikar ji's family. I along with millions of BJP karyakartas and importantly the people of Goa, who were his family, express my deepest condolences. May God give the bereaved family strength to withstand this tragic loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. pic.twitter.com/HWFA4gtSnX - Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

8:34pm: BJP President Amit Shah tweeted, "Manohar Parrikar ji's demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji's commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary."

Parrikar ji has shown the entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. He will always be remembered for his contributions as India's Defence Minister and as CM of Goa. pic.twitter.com/jiKNGoOZrj - Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 17, 2019

8:32pm: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolence to the family of Manohar Parrikar.

My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace. - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 17, 2019

8:30pm: Akhilesh Yadav condoled the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar.

à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤µà¤à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¬à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤¦! à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤µà¤ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¥¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¦à¥à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¶à¤¤à¥ à¤¶à¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨! - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 17, 2019

8:27pm:

à¤¨à¤¿:à¤¶à¤¬à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¥à¤² à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤¾à¤¦à¤à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤°à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤®à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¤° à¤­à¤¾à¤ à¤¸à¤¹à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¯à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤°à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¦à¤¯ à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤¾à¤ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¥à¥¤ - Chowkidar Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 17, 2019

8:25pm: Congress Chief Minister Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to his family in this time of grief.

I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year. Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa's favourite sons. My condolences to his family in this time of grief. - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 17, 2019

8:22pm: Condolence meet to be held in the Union Cabinet at 11 am on Monday for Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

8:20pm:

RIP Manohar Golpalakrishna Prabhu Parrikar. An outstanding leader and a gentleman; IIT graduate who always stood by his principles; loved his native Goa and loved & admired by his land and people. - Amitabh Mattoo (@amitabhmattoo) March 17, 2019

8:15pm: President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Shri Manohar Parrikar, Chief Minister of Goa, after an illness borne with fortitude and dignity. An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, his service to the people of Goa and of India will not be forgotten."

President of India announces that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has passed away pic.twitter.com/PS8ocF395S - ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2019

Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best. - CMO Goa (@goacm) March 17, 2019

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is "extremely critical", his office has tweeted. "Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health condition is extremely critical. Doctors are trying their best," the tweet read.

Earlier today, core committee leader of the BJP Goa unit Dayanand Mandrekar had said that Parrikar's health is continually deteriorating and the party may soon appoint his successor, according to a ANI report.

Parrikar, who was diagnosed with a "life-threatening disease" pancreatic ailment last year, was discharged from the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji on February 26 last month. He had undergone treatment in hospitals of the US and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health condition worsens, hectic political activity has taken centre stage in the BJP-ruled coastal state. Considering Parrikar's health, the BJP, has reportedly started finding a new face for the CM's post.

Also Read: Former Goa chief minister Digambar Kamat may join BJP; likely to be offered CM's post

On Saturday, the Congress staked claim to form the government in the state, the BJP's ally, Goa Forward Party (GPF), is trying to mount pressure, saying it will rethink about its support in case of "any eventuality".

Goa BJP's core committee members had met on Saturday to discuss the overall political situation arising out of the deteriorating health of the former defence minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment. The BJP state leadership, led by Goa chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, reportedly discussed the political situation after the GFP's indirect remarks on the alliance. They also discussed the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. Now the Congress is left with 14 legislators, while BJP with 13. The BJP also has the support of three MLAs of GFP and MGP and two MLAs, including one from NCP and an independent.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read: Manohar Parrikar's health: BJP starts search for new CM candidate in Goa; ally GFP says it'll rethink support