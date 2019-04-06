Meet Kanishak Kataria, the IIT Bombay graduate who is now an IAS topper

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services examination for the year 2018. Kanishak Kataria, who hails from Rajasthan and is a B. Tech graduate from IIT Bombay, has secured the first rank in the highly-competitive examination.

Kanishak Kataria had opted for Mathematics as his optional subject for the civil services examination. He is currently working as a data scientist and was previously a the member of the institute's placement cell.

The engineering graduate, while speaking to media has thanked his family and girlfriend for moral support. "It's a very surprising moment. I never expected to get the 1st rank. I thanks my parents, sister and my girlfriend for the help and moral support", ANI quoted Kataria as saying.

"People will expect me to be a good administrator and that's exactly my intention", he added.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Mr Ashok Gehlot has congratulated the civil services topper in a tweet. "Heartiest congratulations to Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria who has topped the UPSC civil services examination and Akshat Jain who has secured the second position. It's a great achievement and a chance to give your best to society", he tweeted.

The results of the UPSC Civil Services written examination 2018 were released by the commission on Friday evening on its official website.

Reportedly, UPSC has said that a total of 759 candidates (577 men and 182 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various services like IAS, IPS, IFS etc.

It also announced Srushti Jayant Deshmukh as the topper among women candidates. She has secured an overall 5th rank, UPSC said.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

