Wait, what?! Mehul Choksi submits PhD thesis on PM Modi

A Surat-based doctorate student who recently completed his thesis on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in news not for his academic work, but his name! His name is Mehul Choksi. Yes, he is the namesake of the absconding businessman Mehul Choksi accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth Rs. 13,000 crore.

It's little surprise that the fact he has done a thesis on PM Modi has tickled the funny bone of many on social media.

Mehul Choksi who has masters in Political Science took up higher studies at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat and submitted his thesis on the topic "Leadership under Government- Case Study of Narendra Modi."

Choksi formulated a survey for his research and interviewed 450 people including government officials, farmers, students and political leaders asking them questions concerning the leadership quality of PM Modi.

Speaking to ANI, Choksi said, "The questionnaire had a total of 32 questions. After tabulating the answers given by 450 people it was found that 25 per cent believed that Modi's speeches are most appealing while 48 per cent were of the view that Modi's political marketing is the best."

The doctorate student who is also a lawyer, completed his PhD under the academic guidance of Dr Nilesh Joshi of Arts Department, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University.

Choksi started his PhD in the year 2010 when Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister. In the initial phase, questions related to Modi's successful leadership were asked and he said he received positive feedback from 51 per cent and negative response from 34.25 per cent. 46.75 per cent of people said to gain popularity, a leader should take decisions that benefit the public.

"81 per cent people think that positive leadership is important to be the prime minister of the country, 31 per cent believe authenticity is necessary and 34 per cent believes that transparency is a must," Choksi told the news agency.

Dr Nilesh Joshi also stated, "We found the topic of the case study very interesting. We faced some challenges as it is difficult to write about the person who holds a higher position and that too without any biases."

Reaching out to people and seeking their response was also one of the challenging parts of the study, the professor said.

However, the fact that the doctorate scholar shares his name with the fugitive diamond trader tickled the funny bone on social media.

Choksi fled India last year after the PNB scam was unearthed and has taken up the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda to circumvent extradition and arrest by Indian authorities. Opposition has often targeted Modi government over its inaction in apprehending Choksi and Modi who are said to be leading comfortable lives abroad.

