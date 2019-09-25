Modi at Bloomberg Business Forum: 'Your technology and our talent can change the world,' says PM

Delivering the keynote speech at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum (GBF) on Wednesday in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the CEOs present at the event and said that their technology and India's talent can change the world. "Friends, your desires and our dreams match perfectly. Your technology and our talent can change the world; your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth," he said.

He said that democracy, demography, demand and decisiveness are the four factors that make India a reliable destination for investors. He further added, "Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management. Your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge."

The Prime Minister said that India has young talent and is focussed on innovation. He also added that India wishes to develop human resource. "We have emphasised on skill development which can be used by the global fraternity," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the nation's increasing purchasing power. "India is rapidly defeating poverty and moving up in the ladder, increasing purchasing power. The middle class is a huge segment of people who are aspirational. If you want to invest in the start-ups, there is huge market, come to India," he insisted.

Addressing the Bloomberg event, the leader also said that India is planning to invest $1.3 trillion in modern infrastructure as well as lakhs of crores on social infrastructure. "With the changing environment, we will have to focus on disaster-resilient infrastructure. We will have to change our curriculum, bring new materials for this. This will become a huge market in near future. We are planning to create a new institution for this," he said.

