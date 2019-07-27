Moin Qureshi case: ED arrests Satish Sana Babu whose statement led to CBI's Rakesh Asthana, Alok Verma's removal

In a development that can prove beneficial for former Special Director of CBI Rakesh Asthana, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Hyderabad Businessman Satish Sana Bana from Delhi. Satish Sana Babu's statement had led to an internal war between CBI officials that eventually forced the government to remove the then CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Sources say that Sana has been arrested by the ED in connection with the Moin Qureshi case. Last year, in October, the CBI had filed an FIR against Rakesh Asthana. At that point, it was alleged that, "there are certain links between the summons issued to the complainant Satish Sana, illegal gratification obtained by the public servants - Rakesh Asthana, Devinder Kumar and Samant Goel and relief provided to Satish Sana Babu." Summons to Sana was issued by CBI on 12.10.2017, 23.10.2017, 01.11.2017 and 30.11.2017 which led to an agreement for payment of Rs 5 crore to avoid further harassment. Illegal gratification amounted to Rs 3 crore was given on December 10 and 13 in 2017 after which the summons stopped. However, there was pressure to pay the remaining Rs 2 crore.

Asthana, on the other hand, had alleged that it was then CBI Director Alok Verma who took the bribe of Rs 2 crore to provide him relief from arrest. The CBI is still probing the case against Rakesh Asthana and sources say that Sana'a arrest by ED will impact the investigation against Asthana.

Alok Verma later resigned from the service and Asthana was transferred to Bureau of Civil Aviation. Dozens of CBI officials were transferred and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also dragged into controversy. It had come to light that his phone was being tapped.

