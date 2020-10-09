MPC meet: Shaktikanta Das to announce RBI's policy decision today; key things to know

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) under Governor Shaktikanta Das will make its policy announcements at 10 AM today. Experts believe the policy rates are likely to remain unchanged, primarily due to high inflation levels for over five months now. Markets and economy watchers will be keeping a close eye on the outcome of the MPC meet as three out of six members joined this week delaying the MPC meeting by over a week. In today's announcement, the MPC will also give guidance on India's economic performance during the current fiscal so far even as the coronavirus cases are still hovering around 60,000 per day.

Here are the key things to know about the Reserve Bank's MPC meet announcements due today: