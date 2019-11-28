Mukesh Ambani overtakes Google founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin; becomes 9th richest in the world

Mukesh Ambani whose Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first company to hit market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore has a net worth of $60.5 billion according to Forbes. Ambani is currently ahead of both the Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Page's net worth currently is $59.6 billion, while Brin's is $57.5 billion.

Ambani is the 9th richest person in the world, while Larry Page and Sergey Brin are in the 10th and 11th spots respectively. Jeff Bezos is on top of the list, followed by Bernard Arnault and family, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Amancio Ortega, Carlos Slim Helu and family, Mukesh Ambani and Larry Page.

The RIL Chairman is also ahead of L'Oreal's Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and family, Bloomberg LP's Michael Bloomberg, Alibaba's Jack Ma as well as Walmart's Jim, Alice and Rob Walton.

Mukesh Ambani is up four slots since Forbes 2019 rich list that was released in March this year. He was ranked at the 13th spot with $50 billion net worth.

The RIL Chairman was also the fourth-highest gainer, after Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Ma on Thursday. Ambani was ranked ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett.

On Thursday, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm touched the market cap of Rs 10,01,270 crore in early trade. RIL share price rose to a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,581.25 against the previous close of Rs 1,569.75 on BSE. Share price of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has gained 1.36 per cent in the last two days. The company's stock rose 37.63 per cent during the last one year and gained 40.73 per cent since the beginning of the year. RIL's stock has gained 10 per cent on BSE over the last one month.

