Mumbai hospital fire: 10 dead, 70 patients rescued; CM Thackeray announces compensation to kin of deceased

At least 10 people have died in a fire incident that happened in Mumbai mall hospital on Friday. As many as 70 patients have been rescued till now. On Friday midnight, around 12:30 am, fire broke out at Mumbai's Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall building in Bhandup area. Subsequently, 20 fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances rushed to the spot.

The hospital had reportedly more than 70 patients during the incident, including coronavirus-infected patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they are investigating the cause of the 'level four' fire.

Meanwhile, the hospital released a statement saying that "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located on the top floor. When fire alarms beeped, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area as the smoke was reaching the hospital."

The fire engineers evacuated the 70 patients and moved them to another hospital.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the site expressed surprise that a hospital was operating inside the mall. "I have seen a hospital at a mall for the first time," the mayor said, adding action will be taken if irregularities were found in allowing the facility to operate there.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale also said: "This is a serious incident. Negligence of hospital management has come to light. We will register a case".

However, the hospital stated that it was started last year in "exceptional circumstances" of the pandemic and has helped save many lives. "The hospital is functioning with all due compliances like fire licence, nursing home licence among others," it added.

A civic official said the BMC had issued notice to the mall in November last year for allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Former NCP MP Sanjay Dina Patil said he had also written to the BMC commissioner last year drawing the civic body's attention to the flouting of fire safety norms there.

Separately, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray offered condolences and apologies to the families of the deceased. He said, "Compensation will be given to families of the deceased," and added that "Action will be taken against those who are found responsible".

Also read: 'Validation of group's values, ethics', says Ratan Tata after Supreme Court rules in favour of Tata Sons

Also read: You may not get Sec 80C tax benefit despite investing in ELSS by Mar 31; here's why