Modi in US Live Updates: PM's meeting with CEOs from energy sector 'fruitful', says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Houston, as he began his seven-day visit to the United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. PM Modi will be in the US from September 21 to 27. His schedule includes bilateral meetings, multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, and also an address to the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston with US President Donald Trump.

9:20 am: The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM Modi in Houston. They recall PM Modi's visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi's association with Syedna Sahib.

9:00 am: The Prime Minister interacted with the members of Sikh community in Houston, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the path breaking decisions taken by the Government of India.

8:57 am: PM Narendra Modi met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday.

8:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received on his arrival in Houston, United States. He will be in the US from September 21 to 27.