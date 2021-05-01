Nirav Modi files appeal in UK High Court, challenges his extradition to India

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has filed an appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition to India.

Modi, in his petition, has sought permission to contest the decision against his extradition order made by the lower court and granted permission by the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The order was signed by the UK government on April 15 ordering the extradition of Nirav Modi to India.

The fugitive diamond dealer's appeal is both against Westminster Magistrate's Court's February 25 extradition order and the subsequent approval given by Home Secretary Patel, who sanctioned it almost two months after the court found him guilty of money laundering and fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

"On February 25, the District Judge gave the judgment in the extradition case of Nirav Modi. The extradition order was signed on April 15," UK's Home Office spokesperson told ANI.

Nirav Modi escaped from India on January 1, 2018, before the registration of a case against him. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued by a trial court against him followed by a red corner notice in June 2018 by Interpol.

He was arrested by the UK Police in London in March 2019 and was charged with money laundering and defrauding PNB of over Rs 11,000 crore.

His repeated applications for bail were rejected by Westminster Magistrate's Court and High Court, London.