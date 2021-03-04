No visiting RTO office anymore! Centre launches Aadhaar-based contactless services

In case your licence has expired, and your renewal date is approaching, you don't need to visit the RTO office anymore. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday provided online facilities for 18 services, including driving licence renewal, learner's licence, and duplicate licence.

The ministry on March 4 launched the Aadhaar-based authentication contactless service under which the citizens would no longer need to visit the RTO office for the renewal of driving license, duplicate license, registration application etc. Merely, the use of Aadhar as an identification document would simplify the delivery process.

The development has come after the transport ministry issued a draft notification for linking driving licence with Aadhaar card.

In an official notification, the MoRTH stated, "In order to provide convenient and hassle-free services to the citizen, the Ministry shall make all the required arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirements of Aadhaar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies".

The 18 licence-related services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication are

1. Learner's licence

2. Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

3. Duplicate driving licence

4. Change of address in driving licence and certificate of registration

5. Issue of international driving permit

6. Surrender of class of vehicle from licence

7. Application for temporary registration of motor vehicle

8. Application for registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

9. Application for issue of duplicate certificate of registration

10. Application for grant of NOC for certificate of registration

11. Notice of transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

12. Application for transfer of ownership of motor vehicle

13. Intimation of change of address in certificate of registration

14. Application for registration for driver training from accredited driver training centre

15. Application for registration of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

16. Application for assignment of fresh registration mark of motor vehicle of diplomatic officer

17. Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18. Termination of hire-purchase agreement

