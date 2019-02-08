Noida Metro Aqua Line: NMRC passengers can book QR-based tickets through mobile app

Long gone are the days when one had to stand in a serpentine queue at the metro station to get their hands on a train ticket. While the Delhi Metro app has been around for a while, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has recently launched its official mobile app. The application is called NMRC Tickets and one can book QR code-based tickets. Passengers can download the new ticket booking app from Google Play Store.

Along with the feature that allows one to book tickets, the app also allows users to gather information about the nearest metro station, route details such as distance, number of metro stations and number of interchanges between departure station and the destination.

The user will need to register to use NMRC Tickets by providing details like name, gender, date of birth, contact number, e-mail address etc. Users could also provide their Aadhaar details but that is not mandatory.

Passengers can also book their tickets for the return journey and group tickets. However, they must use their tickets within thirty minutes of purchase.

Here's how to book tickets on the NMRC Tickets mobile app:

Download the app from Google Play Store

Register by providing the necessary details

Use the OTP sent to the registered number to verify your contact number

Go to 'My Tickets' and click on 'Book New Ticket'

Pick the departure and destination stations

Once it shows the details, click on 'Book Now'

When the payment option is displayed, click on 'Make Payment' option

Once done, choose the mode of payment from SBI ePay, debit or credit cards and netbanking

