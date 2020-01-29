NRI businessman CC Thampi gets bail in money laundering case related to Robert Vadra

A Delhi court granted bail to NRI businessman C C Thampi on Wednesday in a money laundering probe related to Robert Vadra for acquisition of allegedly illegal assets abroad. Special judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Thampi on submitting a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount.

The case relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property -- located at 12, Bryanston Square -- worth 1.9 million pounds, which is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Thampi was arrested by the ED on January 18. He is stated to be "controlling" Dubai-based company Sky Lite. In 2009, another co-accused Sanjay Bhandari's firm, Santech FZE, purchased a London asset from a private company which was acquired by Sky Lite.

