Number of people filing GST returns rises 50% on last day: CBIC

The number of people filing GST returns increased 50 per cent to 18.27 lakh on the last day for tax period of October compared to the last month, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) said on Thursday.

"A total of 18.27 lakh GSTR3B were filed on 20 November alone in comparison to 12.20 lakh returns that were filed on 20 October, the last due date of filing returns for the tax period of September," CBIC said in a press release.

According to the agency, there has been 8.2 per cent rise in return filing at 64.83 lakh for the month of October compared to last month's total filing of 59.90 lakh. On the yearly basis, the figure jumped 9.4 per cent as compared to 59.28 lakh GSTR-3B which were filed till 20 November 2018 (for the tax period of October 2018). Out of those, 16.47 lakh returns were filed on 20 November 2018, the last due date. If we compare it to the returns filed on 20 November alone this year, there is an increase of 11 per cent, it added.

"The return filing data shows that there is a fair improvement in compliance by the taxpayers. It, also, shows that the GSTN return filing system was working smoothly within its expected limits," CBIC said.

CBIC also requested the taxpayers that they should not wait till the last three days to file their returns as normally there may be huge rush of return filing on these days. Rather they should file their return on days other than the last three days to avoid rush hour momentary difficulty in filing.

A day before the last due date of filing, many taxpayers faced problem in filing the GST return and they complained on the social media regarding malfunctioning of GSTN system. Referring to complaints, GSTN, the private firm that manages the IT system of the GST portal, on Wednesday clarified that the return filing system was working fine.

