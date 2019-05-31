Odisha Class 12th result 2019 will not be declared today on chseodisha.nic.in

Business Today

Odisha Class 12th result 2019: Check result at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will not be declaring Class 12 results on the official website chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. today. The Odisha state board Class 12th exam was conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2019. Last year, the CHSE, Odisha, had declared result for the science stream students on May 19, while the results for arts and commerce streams were released on June 9.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Class 12th notification.

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit button.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Post result: After the result, the admission process for difference bachelor programmes will begin in Odisha. Students can apply for the degree admissions via Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal.

