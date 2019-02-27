Opposition leaders hold emergency meet in Parliament to discuss security situation amid Pakistan conflict

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a crucial security meet at his residence to assess the escalating tension at LoC, leaders of a number of opposition parties held an emergency meeting in parliament to take stock of the situation.

Twenty-one opposition parties attended the meeting and expressed concern over national security amid rising tensions with Pakistan. The parties lauded IAF's strikes on JeM's terror dens in Balakot, Pakistan and questioned Prime Minister Modi over not convening an all party meet to asses the ongoing situation.

Briefing the press after the meet, Sandeep Surjewala, Congress spokesperson told reporters that the opposition parties paid their hommage to Pulwama martyrs and expressed concern about politics over martyrs.

The meeting was attended by Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her party leader Derek O'Brian, Sharad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu, JMM leader Shibu Soren, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and BSP leader SC Mishra.

Amid the rising hostilities with Pakistan, the Congress has also cancelled its working committee meeting slated on Thursday.

The IAF yesterday carried out 'non-military pre-emptive strike' in Pakistani territories of Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad in retaliation to a terror attack on CRPF troopers in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. India has blamed Pakistan of harbouring the perpetrator of the attack, Masood Azhar, the leader of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) in response to yesterday's attack by IAF intruded into the Indian airspace today trying to target its military installations in Poonch and Nowshera sectors of J&K, but was forced to return by the IAF fighters.

