Opposition parties on 'Rent a Cause' campaign; looking for issues against BJP, says Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley lashed out at the Opposition parties in his latest blog on Facebook today. The Union minister in a fresh blog post titled 'India's Opposition is on a 'Rent a Cause' Campaign' , wrote that the Opposition is in 'disarray' and there's no running thread in their campaign. "The Opposition parties wasted the past two years in a run-up to the poll 'manufacturing issues' which didn't exist," said Jaitley.

He further said that the false campaign on Rafale, loan waiver to industrialists and EVMs' rigging were all lie and didn't carry much weight.





To oust a popular govt. an extremely popular Prime Minister, you need real issues not fictional ones. The Opposition wasted the past two years in the run-up to the poll âmanufacturing issuesâ which didnât exist. The Rafale or the EVM proved to be fake issues only. â Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 13, 2019

Jaitley extolled Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi for amassing voting target of 50% in the BJP stronghold states.

He said, "The First Phase of voting is over. The "Modi" factor was writ large across the country. Amit Shah's challenge to the BJP workers to prepare for a 50% voting target in the BJP stronghold states even where there are opposition alliances seems coming through.

On the leadership issue, Jaitley said that the situation of opposition parties look gloomier. An unequivocal verbal battle among the Left, Trinamool, Congress and AAP is an advantage for BJP, said Jaitley.

On the leadership issue the situation of opposition parties look gloomier than what I had thought. The BSP leader Mayawati, the Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee leave no stone unturned in running down the Congress President. No doubt it is advantage BJP. â Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 13, 2019

Further, Jaitley took a jibe on 'Signature Campaign' by saying that the campaign proved to be terrible for the Congress party as many of academics, economists and ex-civil servants, whose signatures were used publicly stated that they never consented to put their signatures.

Jaitley, citing February's Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike, said that the Opposition could not built up a single issue against the government in the past five years and that its strategy now was to "pick up an issue for a daily tweet or a press-briefing".

The Signature Campaign Propaganda proved to be terrible for the Congress party as many of academics, economists, artistes, ex-civil servants & even some former soldiers, whose signatures been put, publicly stated that they never consented for putting their signatures. â Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 13, 2019

"One day Pulwama was questioned as self-engineered. The next day Balakot was questioned as a non-existent operation," wrote Jaitley in his blog.

Referring to the latest flak against Union textile minister Smriti Irani's educational qualifications, Jaitley said that the opposition had forgotten "that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi's academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree!"

One day the focus would be on the BJP candidateâs educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhiâs academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered. Afterall, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree. â Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 13, 2019

